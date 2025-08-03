Patrick Robinson case remains legally active as appeal moves forward in sexual offense conviction against minor

Belize: After a 4 month period since the issue of 14 year’s prison time for the charge of sexual abuse of a minor, funeral home owner Patrick Robinson has applied for an appeal, keeping the case legally ongoing now in high court. The 44 year-old male was found guilty of three charges of sexual intercourse with a teenager.

Robinson was initially accused of five charges related to incidents which took place when the victim was aged between 11 and 14. However, he was only sentenced to prison for three counts - February, June, and August 2022.

High Court Justice Derick Sylvester delivered the sentence on March 31, 2025. The suspect got 7 years in prison for each of the 3 guilty counts. Two of the terms are to run concurrently and the other to run consecutively which brings the total to 14 years. Also note that Robinson’s 122 days of remand time was taken into account in his sentence.

The judge dismissed the defense’s witnesses’ accounts which he said were not to be trusted, and instead confirmed the victim’s honesty and consistency throughout the trial. During the court proceedings, Robinson tried presenting himself as innocent, but was found guilty which later he appealed.

Appeal files with legal proceedings still active

On March 3, 2025, the Senior Courts of Belize issued a public notice which stated that indeed Robinson’s legal team had filed for an appeal against the conviction. While the court proceedings are not yet known in detail, the notice does indicate that the legal process is still very much active.

Robinson was represented at trials by attorneys Hubert Elrington and Norman Rodriguez. As the appeal progresses, attention has now turned to what the higher courts will determine regarding the original verdict and sentence.