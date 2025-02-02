Tobago to welcome over 15,000 cruise passengers with 11 ships arriving in February 2025

The tourism authority shared a detailed cruise ship timetable, aiming to showcase the best of Tobago to all visitors.

2nd of February 2025

Tobago is all set to receive more than 15,000 cruise passengers in February, 2025. As per reports, around 11 vessels will dock at two different ports of the island nation. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruises operated by Costa Crociere, Silversea Cruises, P&O Cruises, TUI Cruises, Explora Journeys and many others. 

Sharing a comprehensive time-table of the cruise ship on their official Facebook handle, the tourism authority aimed at showcasing the best of Tobago to all the visitors. They expressed their excitement on welcoming thousands of passengers, offering them an unforgettable tour to popular attractions of the island like Argyle Waterfall, Fort King George, Pirate’s Bay and Store Bay Beach.

“February is fast approaching, and 10 cruise ships are expected to visit 𝘶𝘯𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘭𝘵 Tobago this month,” noted Tobago Tourism Agency. 

As per the newly updated cruise schedule for February 2025, scores of visitors will disembark at the Scarborough and Charlotteville ports, immersing them in the natural beauty, lush rainforests and vibrant culture and traditions of the country. Tobago will also receive a maiden call on 27th February, marking the first-ever visit of Explora 1 to the shores of the island. 

Cruise Schedule (February – 2025)

Sunday, 2nd February, 2025: Costa Fortuna (Scarborough) 

Monday, 3rd February, 2025: Silver Moon (Scarborough) 

Wednesday, 5th February, 2025: Aurora (Scarborough) 

Thursday, 6th February, 2025: Ambition (Scarborough) 

Thursday, 13th February, 2025: Zaandam (Scarborough) 

Sunday, 16th February, 2025 Costa Fortuna (Scarborough) 

Wednesday, 19th February, 2025 Marella Voyager (Scarborough) 

Friday, 21st February, 2025: Star Pride (Charlotteville) 

Sunday, 23rd February, 2025: Star Pride (Scarborough) 

Thursday, 27th February, 2025: Explora 1 (Scarborough)

Tobago welcomed around 15,000 visitors in January 2025 

Tobago marked the arrival of more than 15,000 visitors in January, 2025. Around 12 cruise ships docked at the shores of Tobago in the first month of 2025, offering visitors an unforgettable experience.  The ports of Tobago bustled with excitement and entertainment as all passengers explored the unmatched biodiversity, embraced the vibrant culture and a vast array of authentic experiences of the island. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Jacko Falls, worthy stop as part of perfect tour of Dominica, credits to Facebook

Jacko Falls, worthy stop as part of perfect tour of Dominica

12th of April 2024

18-year-old shot by acquittance following altercation. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Guyana: 18-year-old shot by acquittance following altercation

4th of April 2024

Caribbean Airlines announces disruption of flights for New York due to weather conditions. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Caribbean Airlines: Flight disruptions and fee waivers due to weather conditions

13th of February 2024

Know here: Schedule of Antigua and Barbuda Premier League Week 9. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Know here: Schedule of Antigua Premier League Week 9

27th of January 2024

Christmas wishes by leaders, credits: unknown

Caribbean leaders greet citizens as Holiday Season begins

26th of December 2023

Taiwan in Santa Lucia hosts reception for National Double Ten Day. (Picture courtesy- Noticias de Taiwan, Facebook)

Taiwan Saint Lucia hosts reception for 112th National Double Ten Day

6th of October 2023

Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell meets Korea PM Han Duck-soo, discusses key issues || Picture Courtesy: OPM Grenada (Facebook)

Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell meets Korea PM Han Duck-soo, discusses key issues

13th of July 2023

26 new additional COVID-19 cases reported in St Kitts and Nevis

9th of October 2021