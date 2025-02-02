Tobago to welcome over 15,000 cruise passengers with 11 ships arriving in February 2025

Tobago is all set to receive more than 15,000 cruise passengers in February, 2025. As per reports, around 11 vessels will dock at two different ports of the island nation. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruises operated by Costa Crociere, Silversea Cruises, P&O Cruises, TUI Cruises, Explora Journeys and many others.

Sharing a comprehensive time-table of the cruise ship on their official Facebook handle, the tourism authority aimed at showcasing the best of Tobago to all the visitors. They expressed their excitement on welcoming thousands of passengers, offering them an unforgettable tour to popular attractions of the island like Argyle Waterfall, Fort King George, Pirate’s Bay and Store Bay Beach.

“February is fast approaching, and 10 cruise ships are expected to visit 𝘶𝘯𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘭𝘵 Tobago this month,” noted Tobago Tourism Agency.

As per the newly updated cruise schedule for February 2025, scores of visitors will disembark at the Scarborough and Charlotteville ports, immersing them in the natural beauty, lush rainforests and vibrant culture and traditions of the country. Tobago will also receive a maiden call on 27th February, marking the first-ever visit of Explora 1 to the shores of the island.

Cruise Schedule (February – 2025)

Sunday, 2nd February, 2025: Costa Fortuna (Scarborough)

Monday, 3rd February, 2025: Silver Moon (Scarborough)

Wednesday, 5th February, 2025: Aurora (Scarborough)

Thursday, 6th February, 2025: Ambition (Scarborough)

Thursday, 13th February, 2025: Zaandam (Scarborough)

Sunday, 16th February, 2025 Costa Fortuna (Scarborough)

Wednesday, 19th February, 2025 Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Friday, 21st February, 2025: Star Pride (Charlotteville)

Sunday, 23rd February, 2025: Star Pride (Scarborough)

Thursday, 27th February, 2025: Explora 1 (Scarborough)

Tobago welcomed around 15,000 visitors in January 2025

Tobago marked the arrival of more than 15,000 visitors in January, 2025. Around 12 cruise ships docked at the shores of Tobago in the first month of 2025, offering visitors an unforgettable experience. The ports of Tobago bustled with excitement and entertainment as all passengers explored the unmatched biodiversity, embraced the vibrant culture and a vast array of authentic experiences of the island.