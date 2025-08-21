Guyana: GECOM Hosts Orientation for 700 Observers Ahead of September 1 Elections

Guyana: An orientation programme session was hosted by the Guyana election commission (GECOM) on Wednesday, 20th August, 2025 for accredited local and international observers ahead of the upcoming general and regional election on Sep 1. The session was aimed at providing observers with necessary information and understanding to effectively carry out their observation duties.

Reportedly, the commission’s briefing objective was to clarify roles and responsibilities of election officials and relevant laws, enabling them to effectively assess and implement election procedures and ensuring a smooth as well as transparent electoral process from preparation to result declaration with enhanced knowledge of the electoral process.

Justice Claudette Singh, a chairperson of the GECOM, in her address, emphasised the presence of observers in upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. Singh also highlighted the role of observers as paramount in fostering public trust and confidence in the electoral results.

The commission also mentioned that the election will be conducted in a free, transparent and credible manner in accordance with international observers.

Further reported that, the participants were provided with a comprehensive presentation by Aneal Giddings, a Deputy Chief Election Officer and Nardeo Persaud , a civic and Voter Education Manager respectively on the electoral process and polling day procedure. Also followed by the complete overview of the ascertainment of votes and tabulation process.

The presentation is reported to be a highly interactive session facilitated by the Chief Election Officer, Vishnu Persaud, who gave detailed responses and clear answers to the posed questionnaire. The CEO of the Election Commission also took the opportunity to draw attention to the importance of observers as key subjects in the electoral process.

The session was attended by representatives from the Head of the Diplomatic Missions from the United States Embassy, British High Commission and Canadian High Commission as well as international observers from the Carter Center, European Union and Commonwealth and several local observer groups were included.

The event was also streamed online via their YouTube channel, so that the observers who were yet to arrive in Guyana and those local observers who are outside the premises could benefit from the information to aid their full participation in the electoral process.

According to the report, the commission has approved 700 hundred observers representing approximately 20 organizations. The commission also appreciated them for their interest and diligent participation especially during the election period.