Saint Lucia set for busy Christmas Cruise Week with thousands of visitors arriving

The influx of cruise passengers is expected to boost Saint Lucia’s tourism economy, supporting local businesses, tour operators and communities during the festive season.

22nd of December 2025

Saint Lucia: The island nation continues to welcome a steady flow of cruise ships from December 22 to December 28, 2025. Saint Lucia will welcome a wave of guests traveling to explore for its lush landscape, culture and tropical hospitality. These cruise visits will bring along thousands of passengers, benefiting not only the tourism economy, but also local businesses, tour operators and communities looking for extra income.

Visitors can experience Saint Lucia's beautiful landscapes like lush rainforests, twin volcanic peaks (Pitons), sparkling Caribbean waters and interestingly spectacular volcanoes like the Sulphur Springs. They can also enjoy the island’s Christmas ambiance, delicious local food, and seasonal activities.

Cruise Schedule: December 22 to December 28, 2025 

  • December 22, 2025 – MSC Virtuosa – Capacity: 6,334 
  • December 23, 2025 – Viking Sea – Capacity: 930 
  • December 23, 2025 – Silver Spirit – Capacity: 540 
  • December 23, 2025 – Queen Elizabeth – Capacity: 2,547 
  • December 23, 2025 – Celestyal Crystal – Capacity: 1,200 
  • December 23, 2025 – Seabourn Ovation – Capacity: 604 
  • December 24, 2025 – Valiant Lady – Capacity: 2,770 
  • December 24, 2025 – Wind Surf – Capacity: 310 
  • December 24, 2025 – Ilma – Capacity: 448 
  • December 25, 2025 – Norwegian Epic – Capacity: 4,428 
  • December 25, 2025 – Costa Fascinosa – Capacity: 3,780 
  • December 25, 2025 – Le Bellot – Capacity: 184 
  • December 25, 2025 – Evrima – Capacity: 293 
  • December 26, 2025 – Norwegian Sky – Capacity: 2,004 
  • December 26, 2025 – Brilliance of the Seas – Capacity: 2,501 
  • December 26, 2025 – Silver Shadow – Capacity: 382 
  • December 26, 2025 – Royal Clipper – Capacity: 227 
  • December 26, 2025 – AIDAperla – Capacity: 3,400 
  • December 27, 2025 – Sea Cloud II – Capacity: 96 
  • December 28, 2025 – Seven Seas Mariner – Capacity: 700 
  • December 28, 2025 – Zuiderdam – Capacity: 2,272 
  • December 28, 2025 – Royal Clipper – Capacity: 227
Ana Allen

