Saint Lucia set for busy Christmas Cruise Week with thousands of visitors arriving

Saint Lucia: The island nation continues to welcome a steady flow of cruise ships from December 22 to December 28, 2025. Saint Lucia will welcome a wave of guests traveling to explore for its lush landscape, culture and tropical hospitality. These cruise visits will bring along thousands of passengers, benefiting not only the tourism economy, but also local businesses, tour operators and communities looking for extra income.

Visitors can experience Saint Lucia's beautiful landscapes like lush rainforests, twin volcanic peaks (Pitons), sparkling Caribbean waters and interestingly spectacular volcanoes like the Sulphur Springs. They can also enjoy the island’s Christmas ambiance, delicious local food, and seasonal activities.

Cruise Schedule: December 22 to December 28, 2025