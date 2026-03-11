Jamaica: Two men killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Clarendon and Westmoreland

Bystanders rushed Maurice Robinson to Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, while Marvin Carridice was taken to May Pen Hospital, but both men later died from injuries sustained in separate motorcycle crashes.

Jamaica: Authorities are investigating the motor vehicle accidents that occurred over the weekend of March 7–8, which has resulted in the death of two male motorists in Clarendon and Westmoreland, in separate incidents.

The victims have been identified as 48-year-old Marvin Carridice, a resident of Lionel Town, Clarendon and 22-year-old Maurice Robinson, a resident of Fort Williams, Westmoreland.

According to police reports, the first incident took place on Saturday, March 7, at Westmoreland, approximately 5:00 p.m., when the victim Robinson was riding his vehicle along the Fort Williams main road. Suddenly he started losing his control over his motorcycle and crashed his vehicle into a parked Toyota Coaster motor truck.

Following which the bystanders took him to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, and contacted police officers and reported the incident. On arrival at the hospital, the doctors pronounced 22-year-old Maurice Robinson dead.

The officers then launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and canvassed the area of the crash, where they found extensive or extremely damaged motorcycle. Which they sent to the station for enquiries.

While the officers of Whithorn town were still investigating this case, the Lionel Town police received the other motorcycle incident that occurred on Sunday, March 8. Reportedly, on Sunday, at around 10:15 a.m., the victim 48-year-old Marvin Carridice, was riding a black Honda motorcycle while going along Bustamante Drive in Lionel Town, where he also lost control over his vehicle.

However, he still tried to regain his control but collided with the rear of a Toyota Probox motorcar traveling in the same direction, and crashed into a perimeter wall. Following which the people assisted him to the May Pen Hospital, and also contacted the officers.

On arrival at the hospital, the staff checked and shifted him to the emergency room where he received treatment but later died due to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Since then the officers of Lionel Town police station are probing the matter.

Authorities confirmed that the Whithorn and Lionel Town police are investigating the incidents and are urging the motorist to ride slowly and carefully.