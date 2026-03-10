Guyana Opposition Leader faces backlash for Anti-LGBTQ+ Mosque remarks

Activists, including Akeem “Angel” Hodge, also criticized Mohamed, highlighting that LGBTQ+ individuals have equal rights and should feel safe in places of worship.

Guyana: The leader of the WE Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party and Guyana's Leader of the Opposition, Azruddin Mohamed is facing backlash for his recent remarks made on the presence of LGBTQ+ individuals in mosques.

In a video, which has been widely circulating on social media platforms, Mohamed is seen addressing the people at the masjid where he questioned the presence of some people praying there whom he deemed questionable including “lesbians and bisexuals.”

He was also seen calling other leaders as “puppets” who refused or never spoke out against the LGBTQ+ community and never did filtration.

The remarks he made at the mosque quickly drew a lot of attention and criticism from the communities and ministries as the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand, strongly condemned his remarks.

While addressing the issue in a public post, Priya Manickchand stated that “political leaders must promote unity rather than differentiating people.” She also said that “political leaders are required to unite people by respecting all the people, all the communities, regardless of their background or identity.”

Adding more to it, the minister further wrote “you should not judge people based on their religion, gender, or sexuality, and I'm shocked how you made them feel at the worship place. They are also people who will worship any religion they want; you cannot stop them or exclude them from places of worship.”

She also questioned people that “places of worship should be safe haven for all of us right? Where we can freely meet and greet our god without any hesitation.”

The minister of tourism, industry and commerce, Susan Rodrigues also criticized the WIN party’s leader remarks stating that “people who hold powers must not discriminate against people or a particular community.”

In a Facebook post, Susan pointed out the double face of the WIN party’s leaders stating that they attended the panel of discussion on LGBTQ +, hosted by Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) last year, where the issues or problems faced by the community were spoken.

Questioning their presence there she said “Was that just mere an act by your leaders to gain sympathy from the people,” has that position changed ? you no longer need support? Are we no longer equal?

She also wrote about her struggle that she was personally attacked by the WIN party’s leaders or by their supporters stating that “My personal life is not my weakness and im not ashamed of what im. I am a proud gay person, supported by my party, who is also not ashamed of me.”

Members of the LGBTQ + community also criticized Azruddin remarks on them including a popular activist Akeem Hodge, widely known as “Angel” who also condemned the situation and his statement.

Angel stated in her post that LGBTQ+ people are also a part of society and they also have equal access to rights. “In the season of Ramadan we should hail almighty and be kindest to all the people despite their sexuality and gender.”