Dominica to welcome 10 Cruise Ships during busy tourism week

Dominica is preparing for a busy cruise week from March 9–15 as 10 vessels arrive at ports across the island, bringing thousands of visitors.

Dominica: The island is expected to have another active week in cruise tourism, as it prepares to welcome 10 cruise ships in the second week of March. The Tourism Ministry of Dominica announced the Cruise Weekly Schedule from March 9 to 15, 2026.

Arrival times for these ships are early morning and departure in late evening, allowing guests to explore Dominica for an entire day. The cruise ships will dock at three different ports, including Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, and the Woodbridge Bay Port.

Cruise vessels expected to arrive in Dominica this week are - MV Seven Seas Splendor, MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Insignia, MV Ilma, MV Grand Princess, MV Wind Spirit, MV Mein Schiff 2, and MV Viking Sea.

Dominica Cruise Schedule (March 9–15, 2026)

March 9, 2026

MV Seven Seas Splendor

818 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM MV

MV Royal Clipper

260 passengers

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM

MV Star Flyer

180 passengers

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM

March 11, 2026

MV Jewel of the Seas

2496 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

MV Insignia

777 passengers

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM MV

MV Ilma

476 passengers

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

March 12, 2026

MV Grand Princess

2600 passengers

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

MV Wind Spirit

156 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

March 14, 2026

MV Mein Schiff 2

2896 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 7:30 PM – 7:00 PM

MV Viking Sea

1000 passengers

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

Time: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM