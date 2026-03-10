Dominica to welcome 10 Cruise Ships during busy tourism week

Dominica is preparing for a busy cruise week from March 9–15 as 10 vessels arrive at ports across the island, bringing thousands of visitors.

10th of March 2026

Dominica: The island is expected to have another active week in cruise tourism, as it prepares to welcome 10 cruise ships in the second week of March. The Tourism Ministry of Dominica announced the Cruise Weekly Schedule from March 9 to 15, 2026.

Arrival times for these ships are early morning and departure in late evening, allowing guests to explore Dominica for an entire day. The cruise ships will dock at three different ports, including Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, and the Woodbridge Bay Port.

Cruise vessels expected to arrive in Dominica this week are - MV Seven Seas Splendor, MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Insignia, MV Ilma, MV Grand Princess, MV Wind Spirit, MV Mein Schiff 2, and MV Viking Sea.

Dominica Cruise Schedule (March 9–15, 2026) 

March 9, 2026 

  • MV Seven Seas Splendor

818 passengers 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM MV 

  • MV Royal Clipper 

260 passengers 

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH) 

Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM 

  • MV Star Flyer 

180 passengers 

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) 

Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM 

March 11, 2026

  • MV Jewel of the Seas 

2496 passengers 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

  • MV Insignia 

777 passengers 

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM MV 

  • MV Ilma 

476 passengers 

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)  

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

March 12, 2026

  • MV Grand Princess 

2600 passengers 

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM 

  • MV Wind Spirit 

156 passengers 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

March 14, 2026

  • MV Mein Schiff 2 

2896 passengers 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

Time: 7:30 PM – 7:00 PM 

  • MV Viking Sea 

1000 passengers 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

Time: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Ana Allen

