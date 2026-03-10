Dominica to welcome 10 Cruise Ships during busy tourism week
Dominica is preparing for a busy cruise week from March 9–15 as 10 vessels arrive at ports across the island, bringing thousands of visitors.
Dominica: The island is expected to have another active week in cruise tourism, as it prepares to welcome 10 cruise ships in the second week of March. The Tourism Ministry of Dominica announced the Cruise Weekly Schedule from March 9 to 15, 2026.
Arrival times for these ships are early morning and departure in late evening, allowing guests to explore Dominica for an entire day. The cruise ships will dock at three different ports, including Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth, the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, and the Woodbridge Bay Port.
Cruise vessels expected to arrive in Dominica this week are - MV Seven Seas Splendor, MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Insignia, MV Ilma, MV Grand Princess, MV Wind Spirit, MV Mein Schiff 2, and MV Viking Sea.
Dominica Cruise Schedule (March 9–15, 2026)
March 9, 2026
- MV Seven Seas Splendor
818 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM MV
- MV Royal Clipper
260 passengers
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)
Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM
- MV Star Flyer
180 passengers
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM
March 11, 2026
- MV Jewel of the Seas
2496 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- MV Insignia
777 passengers
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM MV
- MV Ilma
476 passengers
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
March 12, 2026
- MV Grand Princess
2600 passengers
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- MV Wind Spirit
156 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
March 14, 2026
- MV Mein Schiff 2
2896 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 7:30 PM – 7:00 PM
- MV Viking Sea
1000 passengers
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
Time: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM
