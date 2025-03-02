Tobago to welcome over 13,000 cruise passengers in March 2025

Tobago is all set to welcome more than 13,000 cruise passengers in March 2025. As per reports, around 7 vessels will dock at two different ports of the island, bustling the nation with hundreds and thousands of passengers, activity, entertainment and the vibrant culture and traditions of the country.

The Tourism Authority of Tobago shared the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruises operated by Costa Crociere, Silversea Cruises, P&O Cruises, TUI Cruises, Explora Journeys and many others. The tourism authority expressed excitement and aimed at offering plethora of experiences to all the visitors.

“We are thrilled to welcome our guests as they embark on excursions that will take them beyond the ordinary,” said Tobago Tourism Agency. They are looking forward to offer an unforgettable tour to popular attractions of the country such as Argyle Waterfall, Fort King George, Pirate’s Bay and Store Bay Beach.

As per the details, scores of visitors will disembark at the Scarborough and Charlotteville ports, immersing them in the natural beauty, lush rainforests and vibrant culture and traditions of the country. They added that the passengers will get an opportunity to explore the unmatched biodiversity of the island as well as embracing the vibrant culture of the country, including a vast array of authentic experiences that makes Tobago unique and special.

Cruise Schedule for Tobago (March – 2025)

Sunday, 2nd March, 2025: Costa Fortuna (Scarborough)

Tuesday, 4th March, 2025: Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Wednesday, 5th March, 2025: EPIC Carnival Charter (Scarborough)

Sunday, 16th March, 2025: MV Sirena (Scarborough)

Wednesday, 19th March, 2025: Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Friday, 21st March, 2025: Star Pride (Charlotteville)

Friday, 21st March, 2025: Azamara - maiden call (Scarborough)

Tobago to welcome maiden call of Azamara

Tobago is all set to mark the inaugural visit of Azamara cruise on Friday, 21st March, 2025. The vessel has the facility to accommodate around 702 guests and is known for offering the perfect solution, The ship features a variety of dining options, including two specialty restaurants, a poolside grill, and a buffet. The ship also has a variety of entertainment options, including a casino, live music, and a cabaret lounge.

The Azamara ship is the first vessel in the Azamara's fleet, whose design is inspired by the cultures and destinations it visits.