Dominica invests heavily in Port upgrades to boost cruise industry and promote Sustainability

Dominica: The government of the island nation is investing heavily to strengthen its ports and to position itself as a very reliable option for cruise lines on a global stage. The main aim of this initiative is to improve infrastructure, enhance security, and create a better experience for the passengers while advancing Dominica’s vision of achieving sustainability, promoting culture and unity in the community.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority (DASPA), Ian Pinard, described this investment as a great opportunity. He noted that forward-thinking investments are important to develop modern facilities and to secure long-term partnerships with major cruise companies.

During the last cruise season of 2024-2025, the island welcomed 350,000 passengers on 236 cruise calls. Pinard reported that these results also present the cruise sector’s growth over the years and the need to get cruise lines to be their primary and long-term partners.

Major port developments

Notably, plans are made for improvements at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, Woodbridge Bay Port, and the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth. Also, work is in progress to expand the landing platform at Roseau to accommodate multiple passenger gangways. At present, only Woodbridge Bay handles large ships like Princess Cruises which carries over 4,000 guests, becoming the island’s only port with two gangways.

Further, the CEO of DASPA explained that these renovations are designed to increase Roseau’s capacity so it can accommodate bigger vessels and deploy several gangways at once, sharpening the port’s attractiveness to cruise lines across the Caribbean region.

The enhancements will witness enhanced safety protocols implemented that will further enhance efficiency and keep Dominica's foothold in sustainability, culture, and community. Moreover, across the cruise period from October to April, these investments are likely to draw additional cruise lines and expand the tourism industry in the next few years.