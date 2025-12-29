Belize: Man ordered to pay $1,010 for assaulting Police Officers

The court imposed fines of $500 on each charge, bringing the total penalty, including court costs, to $1,010.

29th of December 2025

Belize: A 37-year-old man has been fined over one thousand dollars after he admitted to have assaulted two police officers. Kareem Smith, who is also known as “Stamma,” appeared before a Senior Magistrate Court #2 earlier this week. Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault of police officers. Surprisingly, he was not represented by an attorney in court.

The court imposed a fine of $500 per charge. There was an additional $10 for court costs. Smith’s total fine ended up being $1,010. He was given separate payment deadlines of March 31 and April 30, 2026.

The charges stem from an incident which took place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, in Belize City. Before entering his plea, Smith asked the court for a sentencing indication. He said that he did not wish to go back to prison due to a health issue. Smith told the court that he recently suffered a gunshot wound, making it difficult for him to stand properly due to severe back pain.

According to official police reports, officers were on mobile patrol along Flamboyant Street at around 10:50 pm. Smith approached their vehicle while smoking cannabis. He was dressed in all black. The officers claimed that Smith swallowed the substance when they went near him.

They further shared that Smith became aggressive when the officers told him that he would be searched. They alleged that he made threatening remarks and  hit one of the officers.

In court, Smith admitted to hitting the officer, stating it was not deliberate. He said that the officers handled him roughly at the site of his injury which caused him to react in pain. Smith also said that his complaints of the incident went ignored.

Although Smith challenged parts of the police report, he took full responsibility for his actions. The court accepted his guilty plea and was later granted bail, with conditions which he was able to meet. Police said that Smith may also be charged with obstruction. The case which went to Magistrates’ Court has closed.

