Jamaica: Teen charged with murder after student killed in classroom attack at Ocho Rios High

Police say a 16-year-old boy died after being struck with a metal chair during a classroom dispute at Ocho Rios High School, with a 17-year-old student now facing murder charges.

11th of March 2026

Jamaica: A 17-year-old student from Ocho Rios High School has been formally charged with murder, on Thursday, March 5, following the death of his schoolmate that occurred on March 4. Reportedly, he is scheduled to appear before the St Ann Family Court on Wednesday, March 18.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Devonie Shearer, Grade 10 student at Ocho Rios High School. He was the resident of Buckfield Road (also reported as Tae Street) in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

According to police reports, the incident took place at around 3:00 p.m., on March 4, at Ocho Rios High School in St. Ann, specifically within a classroom, when the victim Shearer was standing in a classroom. The suspect then entered the classroom and struck the victim from behind with a metal chair on his head. 

Following which he fell on the floor and became unconscious while the blood was heavily coming out from his head. Reacting to which the other students raised alarms and called teachers who took him to the St. Ann's Bay Hospital. 

On arrival, the doctors at the hospital immediately started treating as he had already lost a lot of blood but while receiving treatment his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries. 

Notably, after attacking or striking the victim, the 17-year-old suspect fled the school and ran to his mother who later handed him over to the police. He was interrogated before his parents and was later officially charged on March 5, with the murder of his school mate. 

During the questoin-answer session, the police discovered that the circumstances of the incident stem from the physical altercation both the males had on March 3, in the town of Ocho Rios, off the school campus. But on Wednesday, March 4, the dispute escalated inside a classroom during school hours, following the earlier cause which resulted in the death of 16-year-old Devonie Shearer. 

Reportedly, the suspect is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the St. Ann Family Court on Wednesday, March 18. 

