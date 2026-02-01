Jamaica: Police investigate death of 73-year-old woman found at St Andrew home, suicide not ruled out

Police said they responded Monday night to a report of a woman found hanging at her Hall Crescent residence in the Corporate Area.

Jamaica: Authorities launched an investigation into the death of a 73-year-old woman identified as Shelia Colette Garrick, whose body was found hanged from a window at her home in St Andrew, Jamaica, on Monday night, January 26. The officers are reviewing this matter as a suicide case.

According to initial reports, the officers received a report on Monday night that a lady hanged herself at her residence on Hall Crescent in the Corporate Area, and upon arrival the officers witnessed the victim hanging herself from a window of her room.

Following that, the officers loosened the grip around her neck and took her down and checked her for signs of life, but on checking the officers realised that she was already dead by then, prompting the officers to transport her body to the mortuary where the post-mortem examination will be conducted to know the cause of her death.

After that, the officers seized the area and called the detectives of Constant Spring Criminal Investigation Branch, who have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Reportedly, the authorities stated that the victim was a mother of a public relations specialist Naomi Garrick and the ex-wife of renowned graphic artist and visual designer Kenneth Neville Anthony Garrick.

Following the news of her demise, the child of 73-year-old Shelia Colette Garrick shared a message on a social media platform, saying that “I love you mom, and I am going to miss you.”

While the investigation is still continuing, the authorities urged members of the community not to take any wrong actions, even if they are stressed about something or are dealing with emotional distress, instead take help from someone or can call the suicide prevention helpline at 888-639-5433.

The incident shocked the whole community of Jamaica as many people took to Facebook to express their feelings. As one of the users named Leanne commented: “A 73-year-old committing suicide? I am not convinced. As I always say, because it is believed that the suicide rate is high in Jamaica, as Jamaicans grasp at every opportunity and loophole, I am not surprised that a family member killed her then made it look like a suicide to get her out the way to inherit the woman’s dead leaves.”