Jamaica: Dacia Forrester dies after being set on fire in gas station dispute

During a confrontation at a gas station, Swaby threatened to set Dacia on fire, later carrying out the act, resulting in third-degree burns covering 70% of Dacia’s body, despite ongoing efforts to raise funds for her treatment.

Jamaica: 41-year-old Dacia Forrester, who had been fighting for her life after being doused with gasoline and set on fire, succumbed to her injuries on Friday, March 6. Reportedly, she was set on a blaze during a confrontation on February 19, at a gas station in Whithorn, Westmoreland.

Carol Blackwood-Hewitt, sister of Dacia, has confirmed the news of her demise on Friday, stating “her sister died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James on March 6.”

According to reports, the incident took place on February 19, at the gas station when the victim Dacia went to fill the tank of her vehicle where she met the accused Swaby, who used to work there as the pump attendant.

Reportedly, they both got into an argument over the exchange following which the manager at the station asked Dacia to go back, which she did only to return later with her sister. On arrival with her sister she continued her fight with Swaby which later turned into a violent altercation between them.

Reacting to which, Swaby threatened both the sisters that she would douse Dacia with petrol and will ignite her which she executed moments later. Following which Dacia’s sister attacked Swaby. But the bystander immediately contacted authorities and transported Dacia to the hospital where she was treated initially but was transferred later to the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

The doctors at the hospital stated that Forrester has suffered third-degree burns over approximately 70% of her body and needs further expensive medical treatment. Following which, her family and the Burn Foundation of Jamaica jointly started raising funds for her treatment and since had been racing to raise US$55,000 to airlift her to a specialist burn unit in the United States.

However, before the transfer could take place, and the continuous efforts to save her life, she succumbed to her burn injuries on March 6.

Reportedly, the family of the victim including Carol Blackwood-Hewitt, the sister of the victim has expressed deep grief and frustration following her sister's death on March 6, as she is saying that “the public has been "unfair in its judgment.” further she strongly disputed claims on social media that her sister was the aggressor or a "bully," or that the dispute was over a "love triangle".

This case has triggered a major heated argument or discussions in the community as people are now questioning the liability of the accused while some are defending accused Swaby as they said that “she was just defending herself.”

Notably, all the three women including victim Dacia were facing criminal charges after the incident where later Dacia’s sister was freed from the charges while Swaby was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, who is on a bail right now and is scheduled to return to court on April 16.