West Indies Women to face Australia in six-match series ahead of T20 World Cup

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a six match series between the West Indies Women’s cricket team and Australia. The series will feature three T20 Internationals and three One Day Internationals. They are scheduled from March 19 to April 2, 2026 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Kitts and Nevis.

This series will play a key element for the team by serving as a preparatory platform for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the United Kingdom. It is a big part of the West Indies’ preparation for the global tournament.

Australia’s women’s cricket teams are at the top position across the world in both formats. For T20 Internationals, the West Indies women’s team is at number five and is placed at number nine for One Day Internationals.

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said that the upcoming series against Australia is an important stage in the team’s preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. It will also be a key milestone for the squad. Bascombe further said that this series is a chance for players to prove themselves against a strong team like Australia, which will improve their performance in high pressure situations.

Bascombe further stated that the team is practicing with white-ball to prepare for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, along with their series against Australia. “We remain committed to the long-term growth of women’s Test cricket, and discussions are already underway for a future red-ball opportunity, including a highly anticipated series against England in 2027,” noted the CWI Director.

All entries for matches in the series are free of cost for everyone. Authorities will announce the squad announcements, starting times and broadcast details soon.

Series Schedule

T20 Internationals – Arnos Vale, St. Vincent

1st T20I – Thursday, March 19

2nd T20I – Saturday, March 21

3rd T20I – Monday, March 23

One Day Internationals – Warner Park, St. Kitts