Four men robbed and assaulted while catching bullfinches in Trinidad

Two suspects, armed with cutlasses, approached the men in a black wagon, stealing five bullfinches valued at $40,000 TT and cell phones before assaulting two victims and fleeing the scene.

Trinidad and Tobago: Four men ranging in age from 20-years to 77-Years, were robbed and assaulted, on Thursday, March 5, while "shying" bullfinches birds in bushes along Thaddeus Trace, Thompson Road, Palmiste.

The victims have been identified as a 77-year-old man, resident of Montrose, a 25-year-old man and a 63-year-old man, both residents of Thompson Road, Palmiste, and a 20-year-old man of Petersfield, Chaguanas.

According to police reports, the incident took place at around 9:30 a.m. on 5th March, when all the four victims went to Thaddeus Trace, Thompson Road, Palmiste, to catch or trap wild bullfinches. While they were carrying out their practice to catch the birds, a black wagon with heavily tinted windows arrived at the area.

Suddenly, the vehicle with its number plate covered pulled alongside the men from which two suspects armed with the cutlass exited the vehicle and announced robbery. The suspects then threatened all the four men with cutlass and stole five bullfinch birds in cages valued at $40,000 TT.

After that, they also robbed an iPhone 15 Pro Max valued at $8,500 TT, from one of the men while another victim was robbed of a Samsung A23 cellphone valued at $3,500 TT. But the suspects did not stop there, they physically assaulted the two other victims attacking them on their shoulders and face before leaving the scene.

Following which the victims contacted the police officers and reported the whole incident while describing the suspects as brown-skinned men, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, dressed in black clothing with their faces covered. They also told the officers that both the suspects escaped in the same vehicle along Thompson Road in the direction of Carlsen Field.

Since then, the officers launched an investigation into the matter to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities stated that PC Roberts is leading and continuing investigation into the matter.