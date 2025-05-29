Dominica to upgrade primary school curriculum, focusing on core subjects and life skills

A national symposium will be held in June to outline urgent education reforms planned for the next academic year.

29th of May 2025

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit announced that the government is all set to implement some educational changes in Dominica. He announced this during a press briefing, which was held on Monday, May 26, 2025. In addition, he added that the present model of their education system is outdated and acts like an obstacle to students’ development.

During this address, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed that a national symposium will be conducted in June to explain the necessary reforms that he hopes will be implemented before the commencement of the next academic session in September 2025.

Notably, the Prime Minister called it 'ridiculous' that primary school students are expected to study 13 subjects. He called for a more streamlined curriculum which will include five subjects – English, Math, Social Studies, History and Social Science.

PM Skerrit also noted that these subjects should be taught in addition to vocational life skills like agriculture, carpentry, art and civics. These skills will enhance students’ development and will help them in their future.

We’re not building a culture of cooperation. We’re not building students with analytical skills and critical thinking and comprehension,” the Prime Minister  emphasised the importance the importance of appreciating various learning styles, abilities and intelligences.

In addition, the Prime Minister also mentioned that sports and music are among the extracurricular activities that should be a place where children work and play together. He believed that another school year should not involve children in  challenging situations as losing this opportunity could lead to the loss of a generation.

"I do not think that another school year can go by, where we place children in deplorable conditions. And if we let that window pass, we are going to lose a generation," he cautioned, placing the condition that the educational system should become fitting for the modern world, including technology and artificial intelligence.

Ana Allen

