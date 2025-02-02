Dominica’s Kyanner Dyer crowned Miss OECS 2025

The Miss OECS Pageant 2025, conducted under the theme, “Elysian Elegance and Empowerment” was held across six segments.

The reigning Miss Dominica Kyanna Dyer captivated the judges and audience to win the crown of Miss OECS Pageant 2025 on Friday. The pageant which was held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, saw five young females from across the Caribbean region, representing their countries, competing across several segments to win the ultimate crown and title of Miss OECS Pageant 2025.

The winner not only fascinated everyone with her grace, talent and charisma but also shone brightly as she defeated four other contestants to win the crown. She was followed by Timiqua Deterville, representing Saint Lucia and Lisha Beache, representing St.vincent and the Grenadines, securing 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

While, Shania Samuel represented Antigua and Barbuda and Mauricia Barzey represented St Vincent and the Grenadines. All the participants ere highly appreciated for their remarkable poise, determination and talent showcased throughout the competition.

Kyanna Dyer participation across various segments

The Miss OECS Pageant 2025, conducted under the theme, “Elysian Elegance and Empowerment” was held across six segments, including, promotional video, creative national wear, a speech, a talent performance, swimwear, and evening wear.

During her talent segment, Kyanna Dyer performed the Moko Jumbie, a traditional stilt walking dance which is also known as a dance of unity and grace. She dressed up in green colour swimsuit for her next segment, walking with warmth and elegance, winning the hearts in the crowd.

In her creative national wear, Dyer wore a creative piece inspired by the fellow European and African ancestors, embraced by the Kalinago people. The base was crafted from natural fibres like the grass and black cloth, which honours the deep connection with their land. Her petticoat was a mixture of the vibrant colors of green, yellow, black, and red which are the bold reflection of their national flag, a symbol of resilience and energy.

During the evening wear segment, Kyanna Dyer wore a transparent coloured dress, bejewelled with colourful stones around the upper area. Her grace, confidence and elegance lit up the stage, making Dominica proud on the stage.

Kyanna Dyer showcased the vibrant culture and traditions of Dominica in the promotional video segment. She also showcased the diverse attractions of the island, including cascading waterfalls, lush green rain forest. She also shared the glimpses of traditional festival of Dominica, referring it as a ‘paradise’.

Kyanna Dyer delighted with her victory

Following her remarkable victory, the newly crowned Miss OECS extended warm gratitude to all her fans, well-wishers and lovers. She expressed her delight, stating that she is overjoyed and humbled to be officially called herself as Miss OECS.

She credited this victory to all those people of Dominica who have supported her in every step of the way. Kyanna Dyer thanked all the people of Dominica for their love, encouragement and for always having her back.

She called it a true pleasure to make her nation proud. She also promised to carry the title of Miss OECS 2025 with grace, responsibility, and a deep commitment to making her nation shine even brighter.