Miss OECS 2025 to celebrate Caribbean womanhood with five powerful contestants

Five women from across the Eastern Caribbean region are all set to compete for the coveted title of Miss OECS 2025. Pageant scheduled to take place on 31st January at Windsor Park Sports Stadium under the theme, “Elysian Elegance and Empowerment”, will feature five women competing across six segments to win the ultimate crown.

While unveiling the participants, the organizers said that these are not just contenders but ambassadors of elegance and empowerment. They described these five women as the spirit of the OECS who are all set to inspire the world with their stories and dedication towards turning their dreams into a reality.

Participants to compete for Miss OECS Pageant 2025

1. Shania Samuel (Antigua)

2. Kyanna Dyer (Dominica)

3. Mauricia Barzey (Montserrat)

4. Timiqua B. Deterville (Saint Lucia)

5. Lisha Beache (St Vincent and the Grenadines)

All these contestants will participate across six segments including, a promotional video, creative national wear, a speech, a talent performance, swimwear, and evening wear. Emphasising on the pageant, the Committee described it as a celebration of Caribbean womanhood. He mentioned about the competition and called it a vital opportunity for the participants to represent their countries, advocating social issues, impacting communities, boosting confidence and promoting their vibrant cultures on a regional stage.

All these contestants are expected to arrive in Dominica the weekend before the show. They will be given an opportunity to meet dignitaries, officials and other media personnels before the main event. Along with that, the participants will be given an official tour to the tourist sites of Dominica, providing them an experience to enjoy the rich culture and traditions of the island nation.

Shania Samuel

Shania Samuel Shania Samuel is an Antiguan Police Constable who is known and celebrated for promoting body acceptance and breaking stereotypes for plus-size women in pageantry. She has also finished as the first runner-up in the True Blue Beauty Pageant, showcasing her charm and elegance.

Unveiling Shania Samuel, the organizers of Miss OECS Pageant welcomed her and said, “Join us in cheering for Shania as she is all set to represent her country with pride and elegance.”

Kyanna Dyer

Kyanna Dyer Kyanna Dyer, the winner of Miss Dominica 2024 is all set to participate at the Miss OECS Pageant 2025. She aimed at showcasing her vibrant energy on the stage, while promoting the rich cultural heritage of the nation. The organizers described her as a ‘talented young woman’ who is ready to shine on the stage.

Mauricia Barzey

Mauricia Barzey Mauricia Barzey, the recently crowned Miss Montserrat will also be participating in this year's Miss OECS Pageant. She aimed at bringing valuable experience, representing her nation with utmost determination. The organizers welcomed her and said, “Let’s support Mauricia as she will represent Montserrat with pride.”

Timiqua B. Deterville

Timiqua B. Deterville Timiqua B. Deterville from Saint Lucia will also compete for the coveted title of Miss OECS Pageant 2024. She expressed her desire to shine on the grand stage with her vibrant personality and her commitment to promote her culture and roots.

Lisha Beache

Lisha Beache Lisha Beache will represent St Vincent and the Grenadines at the pageant. She is looking forward to inspiring audiences with her unique combination of elegance and determination.

Miss OECS 2024 to participate in official opening parade

Claire-Marissa Smartt of Saint Lucia, the winner of Miss OECS Pageant 2024 will participate in the official opening parade of Mas Domnik on 18th January. Mas Domnik is considered the biggest carnival festivity in Dominica which celebrates the vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation. The Carnival Season is all set to begin from 18th January, celebrating the magic of Dominica.