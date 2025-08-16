Hurricane Erin Rapidly Strengthens to Category 4, Pounding Northern Caribbean with Heavy Rain and Dangerous Winds

The weather forecast indicates that the storm’s outer bands are already impacting the northern Leeward Islands, including St Martin, St Barts, Anguilla, and Barbuda.

St Kitts and Nevis: The National Hurricane Center shared an update that the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season’s first tropical storm, Erin, has strengthened into a Category 4, with winds at a rate of up to 130 mph. The communities of the northern Caribbean are at full alert as Hurricane Erin quickly intensifies, bringing heavy rain and dangerous weather conditions to the area.

According to the weather forecast, the outer bands of the storm are already affecting the northern Leeward Islands of St Martin, St. Barts, Anguilla, and Barbuda. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are forecast through Sunday, with some isolated areas getting up to 6 inches.

Officials have warned that this amount of rainfall will cause severe flash and urban flooding, and the possibility of landslides and mudslides in mountainous areas.

Hurricane Erin strengthens to Category 4

As of early Saturday morning, Erin had grown into a Category 4 hurricane with winds at a rate of 130 mph (209 km/h)’s. The center of Erin was located at a position of 19.8°N and 61.1°W which is about 170 miles from Anguilla.

Also, the storm is moving at a speed of 20 mph (31 km/h) in a W-NW direction, on track to pass just north of the Leeward Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend. A gradual turn toward the north is expected early in the coming week, with potential mudslides and gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is still in force for St Martin, St Barthelemy, and Sint Maarten. The watch out for Anguilla has now been discontinued. The residents in the affected islands are being urged to pay close attention to official updates as tropical storm conditions may reach these areas later today.

Also in addition to heavy rain and wind which can be expected this weekend, large and dangerous waves and rip tides will affect the coasts of the Northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The National Hurricane Center has strongly advised the residents and visitors to stay out of the water as these are life threatening conditions.