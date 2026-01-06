Dominica: PM Skerrit confirms agreement with US on third-country refugees

PM Skerrit said discussions on US visa restrictions are ongoing and confirmed an agreement allowing third-country refugees to stay in Dominica if the US cannot return them to their home countries or place of birth.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit spoke on various key regional and international matters during a press conference on Monday, January 5, 2026. This included Dominica’s relationship with the United States, and the country’s stand on international law and diplomacy.

PM Skerrit also outlined the ongoing discussions related to the US visa restrictions. He said that an agreement has been reached between the government of Dominica and the United States that third country refugees will be allowed in Dominica if the US cannot transport these refugees back either to their respective nations or to their place of birth.

“The United States and the Commonwealth of Dominica have entered into an agreement to facilitate third country refugees to be sent to Dominica to mitigate scenarios where the United States cannot return these individuals to the state of birth or region in our discussions with the State Department,” said PM Skerrit.

This decision followed the partial visa restriction imposed by the United States upon Caribbean states, including Dominica, on December 16, 2025.

He said that during their discussions with the United States Department of State, great attention was paid on not accepting violent individuals or those who could harm Dominica's security. “There have been careful deliberations of the need to avoid receiving violent individuals or individuals who will compromise the security of Dominica,” said PM Skerrit.

He also said that the two governments are working closely to reach an agreement that will benefit all of them without affecting the general public. “As the Prime Minister and Head of Government believe it is important to find key points of agreement and compromise between our countries,” noted the Prime Minister of Dominica.

He also highlighted Dominica’s strong support for international law, human dignity, and respect for sovereignty. He said that the government is motivated by the goal to protect the well-being of the citizens. “This engagement is based on our responsibility to safeguard the well-being of our people, particularly their access to lawful travel, education, employment and family connections, while strengthening cooperation between our governments,” added PM Skerrit.

The Prime Minister also highlighted his government’s commitment to sustainable development with investment in housing, health, education, and major national infrastructure projects. “Let us enter this new year with confidence, purpose and hope. Focus not on what divides us, but on all that we have going for us as a nation,” said the Prime Minister of Dominica.