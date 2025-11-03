TTPS seizes $11.9M worth of Colombian cannabis at Trincity Mall

Trinidad and Tobago: Over $11.9 million worth of Colombian “creepy” cannabis was seized by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service during a large-scale anti-crime operation on Saturday, November 1, 2025. According to the authorities, they discovered more than 108 kg of drugs inside an abandoned vehicle at the Trincity Mall.

The operation took place from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. It was carried out by the Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Task Force South and the Special Unit South K-9 Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Senior Superintendent Maynard-Wilson, Superintendent McKenzie, and ASP Pitt coordinated the operation. Inspector Gadar and Ag. Sgt. Foster executed the operation, under PC Persad’s supervision.

The officers received information about a cream-colored Nissan Almera at 8:30 am, which they suspected was a drug and firearm transportation vehicle along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. Acting on this information, the police moved into the Trincity area and spotted the car.

After the driver noticed police following him, he ran a red light at the Trincity Traffic Lights and fled towards the Trincity Mall. The officers chased the car but the suspect, who is known to the police, abandoned his car in the mall’s carpark and went inside the mall, escaping his arrest.

The police began to search an abandoned car, in which they found 5 bales of 179 packs of “Creepy” Colombian cannabis, with a total weight of 108.89 kg. The drugs and the car were taken to San Rafael Police Station for more in-depth analysis. The search for the suspect and evidence continues, as the police try to locate the suspect.

The locals are expressing their anger towards the police for letting the suspect escape. “How could he evade capture in the mall? TTPS didn’t really want to catch him,” said Shaka Blackman on Facebook, while Amanda Ramdial wrote, “How convenient he managed to escape. Let's hope the confiscated cannabis evidence doesn't conveniently disappear from the police station.”