Dominica PM urges voters to participate in ongoing voter confirmation process

Under the process, voters visit a confirmation center to verify their personal information, present valid ID, have their photo taken and complete necessary forms, helping to update and improve the accuracy of the nation’s voters’ list.

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has urged all registered voters, which include Dominicans at home and abroad, to participate in the voter confirmation process. During the end of the year press conference, he shared that 9,000 Dominicans have already confirmed since the voter confirmation process started on October 15, 2025.

PM Skerrit encouraged everyone to take part in the process and think of it as their responsibility towards the nation. “This is not a time to stay away or to be discouraged. It is time to engage, Confirming your registration is your right, and it is also your responsibility. The successful introduction of electoral reform in 2025 is about putting people first,” he added.

The Prime Minister described the confirmation process as easy and smooth. He also advised that the Government has introduced large-scale reforms in 2025 to improve fairness, transparency, and trust in the election system.

Confirmation procedure under the voter confirmation process

Verifying name of the applicant in voters list

Verification of the witness’s registration from the same polling district

Review of required documents

Completing and signing of Form 31 in the presence of the enrollment officer and witness

Applicant data entered into an electronic database, with photograph and scanned documents

Applicant verification of the information entered using dual monitors

Applicant shall be given a receipt (Form 32) for the application filed

PM Skerrit said that the process will see the improvement and completion of the voters’ list. “This exercise allows for the cleaning and updating of the voters’ lists, and paves the way for the issuance of voter identification cards, ensuring that the register accurately reflects those who are legitimately entitled to vote in Dominica’s elections,” noted PM Skerrit.

As per an official government report, over 9,000 applications have been submitted untill now, with over 700 confirmed voters. The voter confirmation will run till October 15, 2026.