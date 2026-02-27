Randy Baltimore nominated for St Philip’s North By-Election after Yearwood resignation

The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party candidate says he is ready for the 16 March vote following the departure of veteran MP Robin Yearwood.

Antigua and Barbuda: Randy Baltimore, nominated candidate of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) for the by-election of St. Philip’s North parliamentary constituency, said that the party is “strong and ready” for the upcoming elections that are slated for March 16. The party nominated him after the official resignation of Robin Yearwood, who was serving as the MP of the Antiguan Parliamentary Seat.

Yearwood stepped down after 50 years of service on Wednesday, February 18. After which, the elections were planned and the parties nominated their candidates on February 25, 2026, at the Willikies Primary School.

Randy, who presented the required proposer, seconder and another eight electors, along with the obligatory deposit of $EC 500(US$185), was nominated at the Nelvie N Gore Primary School in Willikies. The opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) has named its second candidate, Alex Browne.

While talking to media after filing his nomination, Baltimore shared his excitement and said “Very happy, very happy to be nominated for the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.” He also expressed his hope to continue the legacy of Robin Yearbook by building on his foundation in the future.

“With Sir Robin passing the torch, it is my philosophy to continue and to build on that foundation going forward,” he said.

Baltimore shares his vision for St. Philip’s North

The ABLP candidate outlined the major focus of his campaign for the election during the nomination day. It includes aggressive lobbying for infrastructure development, health fairs, and educational support services in the form of homework programs and scholarships.

This is the fourth national vote since the ABLP victory in the 2023 general election, where Prime Minister and leader of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party Gaston Browne won the seat. This is also the third by-election that has been held outside of Barbuda since independence in 1981.

Randy Baltimore also issued a press release on his Facebook account on February 20. It read, “It has long been my utmost goal to offer myself to the people of St. Philip’s North not in words alone, but through steady work, genuine presence, and a commitment to serve with integrity and heart. Over time, that call has only grown stronger, and I have come to a point where I must honour it fully."

Contributions in Public Service

Randy Baltimore also served as the Principal Inspector of Customs in the Antigua and Barbuda Customs & Excise Division. He resigned from his position on February 20, following his selection as the official candidate for the Antiguan Parliamentary Seat in St. Philip’s North.

He shared that this was not an easy decision for him to make as it was “more than just a job,” which also helped him in contributing to public service. “It shaped me, challenged me, strengthened me, and allowed me to contribute to the development and protection of our nation,” noted Randy.

“I am sincerely grateful for the experiences gained, the training received, and the professional growth that came for me to step forward in a new way and to dedicate myself fully by serving the people of St Philip’s North,” he added.

The candidate also expressed his gratitude to the people of St. Philip’s North for their trust, encouragement and support. He also thanked his colleagues, who are members of the management and staff of the Customs & Excise Division, for a term of respect, as they worked together for the same vision.

Randy Baltimore asked the people of St. Philip’s North for their prayers, support, and partnership, as he steps into his next chapter. “Together, we can build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future,” said Randy.