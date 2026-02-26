Trinidad and Tobago: Gunmen rob two women in carjacking, victim hides in drain

Authorities say investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two women were robbed at gunpoint in a brazen carjacking on 4th Avenue, Orchard Gardens, Chaguanas on Sunday, February 22, at approximately 8:19 p.m., forcing one victim to hide herself in a nearby drain.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old, the owner of the black Toyota Yaris Cross (registration PEJ 1891), and a 24-year-old female owner of a blue Honda City.

According to police reports, the armed robbery took place at around 8:19 p.m. on February 22, when the first female victim came into the area of 4th Avenue and parked her black Toyota Yaris Cross, registration PEJ 1891.

After exiting the vehicle, the female started walking east along the roadway, where she met with another victim, a 24-year-old female, who also parked her blue Honda City along the same street in the area.

While they both were walking, suddenly a grey Nissan B15 came and pulled up alongside both the women from which one armed suspect exited and brandished a firearm and announced a robbery.

Following which, a 25-year-old female dropped her car keys and fearing for her life she escaped the scene and jumped into a nearby drain where she hid herself. After that the armed suspect who announced the robbery, picked up the keys and fled the scene in her black Toyota Yaris Cross, in a westerly direction.

Simultaneously, at the same time the second suspect forcefully snatched the other victim's handbag who was standing there before fleeing the scene in his grey Nissan B15 in an easterly direction.

Both the victims contacted the officers and reported the incident that they were robbed at a gun point following which the officers launched an investigation into the incident to know the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities stated that no arrests have been made yet by the officers and Chaguanas CID are continuing the inquiries and are trying to identify and locate the suspects.