Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 set for release on February 13, 2025

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3, The Finale Event, premieres on February 13, 2025, promising intense action, dramatic resolutions, and the epic conclusion of the Cobra Kai story.

13th of February 2025

Netflix’s upcoming Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 is dated to be released on February 13, 2025. This, of course, will be the last one for the long running series as it comes to a spin off, becoming a huge hit shortly after the first season dropped in July 2018.

The streaming service will upload the final batch of episodes at midnight PT (3:00 AM ET). The climax will see an end to key character arcs, as show creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald tease a series finale harkening back to The Karate Kid films.

Tanner Buchanan: one last primary focus

One primary focus still going into the last season is on Tanner Buchanan, who has been playing Robby Keene. As Johnny Lawrence’s estranged son, Robby has evolved from a troubled kid to a martial arts champion. Buchanan has expressed his enthusiasm for the character concluding that and the series in a token of respect to his own career.

The final season of the series has been cut into 3 parts with the first released on July 18, 2024, and Part 2 following on November 15, 2024. Part 3, known as The Finale Event, is expected to include some very intense action, dramatic resolutions and a final wrap up of the Cobra Kai story.

Creators monologue

Nevertheless, with the series swan song, the creators have ensured possibilities for spin-offs or continued life with the Karate Kid universe. These side now has fans thinking of what characters will be returning in upcoming projects.

Despite this, it will leave behind a legacy of fond nostalgia and waves of martial artists that have grown in every generation, igniting a new era born from the Cobra Kai, and the ever-lasting Spirit of Miyagi-Do that will continue to inspire for many more years to come.

