First reactions to "Captain America: Brave New World" highlight a bold new era for the hero

Marvel Studios has the next superhero movie in line, a thriller flick, “Captain America: Brave New World” to be out by February 14th, 2025.

The film is shaping up to be a game-changer for the genre with Anthony Mackie transitioning into the role of Captain America, some some critics are expecting fresh spin on the superhero narrative.

Introduction of renewed characters

Mackie, who has played Sam Wilson aka The Falcon since “Ant-Man,” now takes up the shield that the Steve Rogers carried for years. And while some initial opinions indicate it may be a good thing.

Sam Wilson's Afro-American heritage, and lack of the Super Soldier Serum, indeed gives us a different kind of Cap in the film. As Wilson makes it without any super strength or durability of his predecessor and focuses more on tactics, he's required to be more artful.

“When you don’t have the serum, you have to be clever and come up with different ways to beat the bad guys,” explained Mackie during an interview. His character, a former counselor, for veterans is more cerebral and diplomatic in dealing with people according to him too.

Wilson on "Captain America: Brave New World"

He also said that the film ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, is much more similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, an MCU based genre. In fact, Feige called Winter Soldier, one of the best movies of the MCU that has been made.

One of the highlights of the prom

Wilson can be seen wearing a new suit customized just for him, with some Wakandan tech at the movie poster which stands out from the rest. Mackie also expressed his say on the suit. “It gives me a little more speed, little more strength and I can fight a little bit better,” added the character.

Exporting fame and interest globally prior to launch, ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ has set expectations for the film to become a meaningful part of the MCU, turning towards a different direction narratively, something new now the Marvel Universe.