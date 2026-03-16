Trinidad and Tobago: Three arrested after anti-crime operation in Freeport

Police searching an open area near a bridge found a black bag containing three firearms without serial numbers along with several rounds of ammunition.

16th of March 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Three people have been arrested by the local police after an anti-crime operation was conducted in Freeport on Saturday, March 14, 2026. The identities of the suspects were not released by the authorities as they are still questioning the arrestees.

The operation was conducted by the Central Division Task Force, Area North. It was led by Senior Superintendent Bhagwandeen, Superintendent Glodon, Assistant Superintendent Reyes, Inspector Joseph, and Sergeant Ali. The entire patrol was supervised by Corporals Samaroo and Charrano.

The police stopped the vehicles and searched the people passing from the area. The operation was focused on vehicles that might be used in the trafficking of narcotics, trafficking of guns, and the movement of priority offenders.

They received credible intel of illegal activity on Mahica Road in freeport. Police searched the location, including an open area near a bridge and found a black bag. It contained three firearms without serial numbers and 15 rounds of 9mm and eight rounds of .380 ammunition.

The three suspects were detained for drug offenses, while no arrest was made in connection to the seized firearms and ammunition. Investigations remain active as police continue to look for more evidence on suspects and illegal drug activities.

The state of the guns found was bad, as locals are asking the authorities whether those pistols work or not. One of the locals said, “Them guns could Even work ?far less to shoot a bullet?,” while another one stated, “Only bad gun these police finding from 1990 what about them big thing them criminals is be using and distressing the public.”

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