Trinidad: Police investigate fatal shooting of man in Champs Fleurs

A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times while walking along 2nd Drive in Champs Fleurs on Wednesday night and was found unresponsive at the scene as police recovered shell casings and a live round.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 40-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday night, May 20, during a shooting incident that took place along 2nd Drive, Champs Fleurs, in the St. Joseph Police District. Officers have since launched a probe and recovered three spent 9mm ammunition shell casings and one live round of un-fired 9mm ammunition.

The deceased man has been identified as 40-year-old Kwesi Eddison Walker, resident and a labourer of Mendez Drive Extension, Champs Fleurs.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, May 20, at around 8:30 p.m., when the victim Walker was walking along 2nd Drive, Champs Fleurs (within the St. Joseph Police District in Trinidad) when suddenly he was shot multiple times about his body.

Following the shooting in progress, the officers attached to the St. Joseph Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who were on mobile patrol at the time of the incident responded quickly and arrived at the scene after they received a wireless alert from the Command Centre.

On arrival at the scene, the officers discovered the victim lying motionless on his back in the middle of the roadway who was bleeding heavily from multiple and apparent gunshot wounds. The officers then checked the man but he showed no signs of life.

The officers then quickly locked and processed the scene and recovered clear physical evidence of the attack including three spent 9mm shell casings and one live round of 9mm ammunition. Later the District Medical Officer visited the scene, examined the body and officially pronounced Walker dead.

The medical officers then ordered to transport the body of the man to the Forensic Science Centre where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of his death.

Since then the investigators have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are looking for the suspects linked to the incident. Currently, the Homicide Region II detectives are investigating the scene to establish a motive behind the shooting.