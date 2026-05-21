Belize: Man Dies After Gunfire Incident in Santa Elena’s Hillview Area

Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hillview area of Santa Elena, reviewing CCTV footage and gathering information from witnesses as the investigation continues.

Belize: A man with a known criminal record, identified as Joel Sierra, died under unclear circumstances following a shooting in the Hillview area of Santa Elena on Saturday morning, May 16. Police have launched an investigation.

According to a police report, the incident took place on Saturday morning, when the officers attached to the San Ignacio Police station received urgent reports of loud sounds believed to be active gunfire near the Hillview Gym. Responding to which they immediately dispatched from the station and arrived at the scene.

On arrival at the scene, officers discovered a man, lying on the ground in a hyperventilated state, who was struggling to breathe. The officers then noticed multiple spent bullet shells and a nine-millimeter pistol, near the man which made officers a little suspicious.

The officers then immediately took the man to the hospital for medical assistance where he was initially treated but sometime around 8:30 p.m., he succumbed to his unknown condition. However, the preliminary indications suggested that he was under the influence of a prohibited substance.

The body of the male person was then transported to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination is pending to ascertain the cause of death.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident during which they checked the area and CCTV footage of the area which showed that Joel Sierra was running along the street with a firearm in his hand. The further video footage showed that he was continuously discharging bullet rounds into the air.

Authorities stated that officers are actively trying to piece together the details of the incident, but the circumstances which led to Sierra’s actions leading up to the gunfire and subsequent death still remains questionable.

Officers linked to the San Ignacio police are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward and assist officers to resolve this mysterious incident.