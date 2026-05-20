Three CARICOM nationals arrive in St. Kitts and Nevis under US transfer MoU

Three CARICOM nationals from Jamaica and Belize arrive at St. Kitts and Nevis airport on Sunrise Airway’s inaugural Airbus A320 flight.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The government of the twin island Federation has announced that three nationals from Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states, Jamaica and Belize, arrived in the Federation on May 19, 2026, following their transfer from the United States of America.

The transfer took place under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Government of the United States concerning the transfer of certain third-country nationals, who are also citizens of CARICOM countries.

Their arrival also coincides with a historic aviation milestone as Sunrise Airway’s newly acquired Airbus A320 made its inaugural landing in St. Kitts and Nevis. The aircraft’s trip began in Miami with a stop in Santo Domingo before its arrival in the Federation, improving regional aviation connectivity. The three CARICOM nationals were also onboard this flight.

Officials stated that the individuals went through standard immigration and security processes in St. Kitts and Nevis upon their arrival. They also received the same immigration status and legal accommodation given to CARICOM nationals within the Federation and were free of cost to the twin island nation.

The Government also reassured the public that the process included full involvement of all relevant national security, immigration, and law enforcement agencies. Authorities in the United States also provided biographical, medical, and criminal background information of the individuals before their transfer.

Officials also clarified that the individuals are not being transferred due to criminal convicts, but are related to immigration violations in the US. The individuals will have the choice to return to their home countries, in accordance with the laws and immigration requirements of those nations.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis said that it remains dedicated to responsible migration management, public safety, national security, and to fulfillment of our international responsibilities.