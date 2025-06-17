Mehul Choksi’s Legal Circus Continues: New UK Lawsuit Aims to Stall Extradition

The new attempt is seen as yet another ploy by Mehul Choksi to stall the course of justice in India.

In order to delay his extradition to India, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has filed a case against “Indian Government” in the United Kingdom. Legal experts said that lawsuits are “not a verdict” and the court will decide whether the allegations are worth their time.

The new attempt is considered another mere tactic used by Mehul Choksi to further delay the tune of law in India. As per UK-based legal consultant, “Anyone who can spend £10,000 can file a case in a UK court. That doesn’t mean there’s any truth in it, or that the court will take it forward. It’s not a verdict, it’s just a filing.”

Choksi is no stranger to using false narratives as in the past he claimed he was kidnapped from Antigua by Indian agents, a story that was widely doubted and seen as part of his attempt to avoid being returned to India. Now, with his recent arrest in Belgium and mounting legal pressure, Choksi appears to be using the same narrative in a different country.

As per the reports, Choksi has once again begun plotting behind the scenes trying to present his so-called kidnapping as a real incident, just to delay legal proceedings. However, the extradition will eventually take place as he is accused of orchestrating the largest financial fraud in India's history, defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of nearly USD 2 billion before fleeing the country.

Escape from Antigua and Barbuda - 2021

In May 2021, Choksi allegedly attempted to flee Antigua via sea with the help of two Jamaican nationals, planning to reach Cuba, a country with no extradition treaty with India. However, a fallout with his transporters resulted in him being abandoned on a beach in Dominica, where he was arrested for illegal entry.

To escape extradition, Choksi fabricated a story of being kidnapped, claiming Indian agents were involved. But Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, stated clearly: “There isn’t sufficient evidence to prove that he was kidnapped.” Screenshots, photos, and timelines available in the public domain have further weakened Choksi’s narrative, suggesting the disappearance was in fact a self-orchestrated escape plot.

This is not the first time that Choksi is believed to have lied on his visa application to Belgium and attempted to obtain residency there under the F1 permit in 2025, until authorities caught up with him and arrested him.

Now, once again, Choksi is using his wealth and legal team to try and manipulate the system. Legal experts maintain that despite his stalling, extradition is expected to happen, considering the magnitude of the fraud and the global attention on the case.