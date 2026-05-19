Belize: Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault on Sister, Granted Bail

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault in Belize City and released on bail with conditions.

Belize: A 39-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly threatening her sister with a knife on Monday, May 11. She appeared in court on Friday and was released on $1,000 bail with conditions.

The female has been identified as 39-year-old Elisabeth Higinio, an employee of the Sister Cecilia’s Home. She is the younger sister of the complainant, 41-year-old Jennifer Higinio.

According to police reports, the female was presented before the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where she was read one count of aggravated assault. The proceedings began and the prosecutors started reading the case and imposing allegations that “on Monday, Higinio intentionally and unlawfully committed an aggravated assault upon Jennifer Higinio.”

During the proceedings, Elizabeth became emotional and denied all the claims while pleading not guilty. She told the court that “her sister was bullying her on social media while claiming that she also reported the incident two months ago to the police but nothing came of it.

She also alleged that “the online harassment had continued even while she was locked in the court's cell block awaiting her hearing. She also asked the magistrate to grant her a bail as she is innocent and the actual victim of relentless cyberbullying.

Responding to which, the prosecutor countered her claim and encouraged Higinio to visit the Professional Standards Bureau if she wished to make a complaint about officers for allegedly refusing to file her complaint.

The court after hearing both the sides decided not to object to her bail and to grant Elisabeth Higinio a bail in the sum of $1,000 plus one surety of the same amount. However, the court imposed some restrictions as a part of her bail conditions, that she must keep away from the virtual complainant and must not come within 25 feet of her.

The magistrate further warned her that if she fails to comply with the bail conditions, her bail will be revoked and she will be remanded into prison until her trial.

Reportedly, the case or charges stems from an incident that occurred on Monday, May 11, in Belize City, when Higinio intentionally and unlawfully committed an aggravated assault upon her sister Jennifer Higinio.

On Monday, when the victim was walking on Kelly Street in Belize City with Lovenia Higinio when they saw Elisabeth who was walking toward them in an attempt to approach them. After that Elisabeth allegedly looked at her sister, the victim, and took out a knife and said, “Keep the same energy, b***h,” and further said “I dah just stab you up right now.”

Following which Jennife went to the police station to make a report, requesting court action. The investigation is continuing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.