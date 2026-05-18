Man shot dead in suspected gang attack in Morvant, Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: A 33-year-old man was shot dead in Morvant, Trinidad, on Saturday morning. Police said the attack was suspected to be gang-related and launched an investigation.

According to police reports, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Jamal Carter, also known as “Big Joe,” of Coconut Drive, Morvant, who was sitting on a plastic beer crate near a wooden structure at Arneaud Avenue off Lady Young Road, Morvant when the incident occurred.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Saturday, at around 8:15 a.m., when the victim Carter was sitting on a plastic beer crate, when suddenly three armed men approached him and targeted him at close range.

Upon being approached, the victim attempted to flee on foot along the roadway but the armed suspects opened fire at him striking him multiple times following which the victim collapsed in a nearby yard.

After that all three gunmen fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The nearby residents then reported the incident to police on hearing a barrage of gunshots responding to which the officers quickly dispatched for the scene.

On arrival at the location, officers discovered Carter who was lying motionless in an open yard with several gunshot wounds about the body. The medical officer then checked the body and officially pronounced him dead at the scene. The body of the male was then transported to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and processed the scene. The officers also recovered a 26 spent 9mm shell casing and one live round at the scene which they seized as evidence.

Authorities stated that they believe that the killing may be linked to ongoing gang activity in the Morvant district. Officers are actively investigating the matter and are trying to locate all the three armed suspects linked to the incident.

Investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.