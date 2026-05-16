Nine-year-old girl dies After Bicycle Collision with SUV in Red Bank, Belize

A nine-year-old girl from Red Bank, Stann Creek, died after colliding with an SUV while riding her bicycle near a village intersection, with police now investigating the circumstances.

Belize: A nine-year-old girl from Red Bank Village in the Stann Creek District, Belize, died after colliding with an SUV while riding her bicycle near a village intersection on Thursday, May 14. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to police reports, the victim has been identified as nine-year-old Vanessa Cal, resident of Red Bank, Stann Creek District who was riding her bicycle near a village intersection at a high speed when she collided with an SUV.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Thursday, when the child was riding her bicycle near a village intersection and when suddenly an SUV vehicle driven by the female came in the area. The female driver of the vehicle then noticed the child who was approaching the intersection at a high speed, following which she attempted to slow down the vehicle by applying the brakes, but instead accelerated it.

The vehicle then veered into a nearby fence and collided with it while the victim Vanessa who was coming at a high speed also crashed simultaneously directly into the side of the vehicle. Both the male and female occupants of the SUV then exited the vehicle and checked the child but she did not sustain any physical injuries and was responding to the suspects.

Following which both the occupants took her to a nearby house for her care but about 10 minutes later, the child began foaming at the mouth and was immediately rushed to Independence Polyclinic, for treatment.

On arrival at the hospital, the emergency medical personnel initially treated her but despite their efforts they were unable to resuscitate her as she succumbed to her unknown or unidentified injuries.

Authorities were then contacted at the scene who on arrival visited the child and ordered to transport her body to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and detained both the occupants of the SUV. Both the suspects are in remand and are being interrogated by the officers. The officers are actively continuing the investigation into the matter to determine what exactly had happened and how the child died.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.