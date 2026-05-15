Man found dead inside Santa Elena home in Belize

Belize police are investigating the suspicious death of 36-year-old, whose body was found inside his Santa Elena home.

15th of May 2026

Belize: The investigation into the suspicious death of a 36-year-old man has been launched by the Belizean police whose body was discovered inside his home in the Red Creek area of Santa Elena, Cayo, on Tuesday, May 12. The victim has been identified as Leonard Pandy, a resident of Santa Elena.

According to police reports, Emma Clarke, the mother of the victim found the unresponsive body of her son at around 5:21 am, on Tuesday, inside his room with his eyes open following which she immediately contacted the local police station and reported the incident. 

Upon receiving the report, the officers immediately dispatched to the location and on arrival at the scene, officers discovered Pandy’s unresponsive body on a mattress with his face up. 

The medical officers then checked the body of the male and discovered that his body was already stiff and he showed no signs of life. 

The on duty medical officer also noted some distinct scald marks and hot water burns on his feet and legs, following which the officer ordered  the transportation of the body of Leonard to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of his death.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and processed the scene to gather evidence if available. During the initial investigation, officers discovered that the victim had suffered a lower back injury from a fall the previous week and started believing that might be the cause of his death.

However, the mother of the victim openly claimed foul play in her son’s death as she blamed her daughter-in-law for Pandy’s death following which the officers have detained Joanna, the common-law wife of the victim for questioning. 

Authorities stated that the officers are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death  of the victim and are awaiting the autopsy report to come which will determine whether there is any foul play or not. 

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