Antigua and Barbuda signs Open Skies Agreement with the US to enhance connectivity

PM Gaston Browne signed the agreement on January 15th.

18th of January 2025

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has signed a strategic open skies agreement with the United States of America to enhance the connectivity between the two nations by bringing down unnecessary restrictions. 

The agreement was signed between the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne and US Ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda, Roger Nyhus, during a meeting held at the office of Prime Minister on January 15th. 

The agreement is aimed at liberalizing international aviation between the United States of America and Antigua and Barbuda. 

This will promote business and air travel between the two nations by removing unnecessary restrictions. 

Signing of the agreement has been termed as exemplary agreement reached between two nations to enhance international aviation by the department of transportation of the United States of America. 

The agreement is likely to bring more opportunities of air travel for the citizens of both the United States of America and Antigua and Barbuda, which will support trade and movement of tourist between the two nations. 

Ambassador Nyhus in a statement issue to the media said that this agreement was an outcome of long discussions between the United States of America and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and it will help both the nations in improving connectivity, travel facilities and movement of tourists, besides facilitating trade and commerce. 

He said that through this agreement both the nations have decided to do away with unnecessary restrictions on international air transportation as this agreement will also provide more flexibility to the airlines operating flights between the United States of America and Antigua and Barbuda. 

Talking about the agreement, Prime Minister Browne, said that by cutting down on red tapism the Government of Antigua and Barbuda wanted to promote trade and commerce between the two nations. He said that this will also strengthen the bilateral ties between the United States of America and Antigua and Barbuda. 

The agreement will also result in reduced cost of travel between the two nations which will help in growth of trade and tourism through increased connectivity between the two nations.

Ana Allen

