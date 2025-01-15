ABLP's Rawdon Turner wins St Peter by-election, defeats UPP’s George Whener with 1672 votes

PM Browne acknowledged the work of Rawdon Turner and appreciated him for his commitment and an ability to show the people of St. Peter that he had a plan for the constituency.

After getting defeated in the last general elections in 2023, Rawdon Turner of Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party has finally claimed a resounding victory, defeating the UPP’s George Whener to win the by-election of the St. Peter Constituency on Tuesday. He secured a total number of 1672 votes to become the new Member of Parliament for St. Peter, while his opponent claimed only 570 votes.

The by-election was called in Antigua and Barbuda by Prime Minister Gaston Browne following the sudden passing of former representative Asot Michael. Turner made a remarkable victory of 7 boxes out of 11 in the St Peter Constituency gave him a commanding lead, making it difficult for Whener to overcome, improving his 2023 general elections results.

The remarkable victory by Turner in Parliament has also helped the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party in increasing the seats to 10, excluding an Independent MP Anthony Smith, who serves in the ABLP Cabinet.

Rawdon Turner to be named Minister in PM Gaston Browne’s administration

Following the commanding victory by Rawdon Turner, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne announced to name him in his administration. He congratulated Turner and said that his victory outlines the unwavering confidence of the people of St. Peter’s in the ability of Rawdon to address the needs of the constituency.

PM Browne acknowledged the work of Rawdon Turner and appreciated him for his commitment and an ability to show the people of St. Peter that he had a plan for the constituency. The leader of the nation also mentioned about the continuous efforts of Turner to improve the infrastructure of the constituency, enhancing the livelihoods of all the citizens.

As per the details, the Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced that the newly appointed Minister will be presented with the instruments of appointment as a Member of the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday. He will be presented with instrument of appointment at the Government House by Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams.

Rawdon Turner

Rawdon Turner is a local architect and businessman, who campaigned on a platform of community development, economic revitalization, and infrastructure modernization. He was appointed to the Senate of Antigua and Barbuda for the Government on 23rd January, 2023 and was sworn in as deputy Senate President on 19th November, 2024.