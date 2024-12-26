PM Gaston Browne questions UPP’s preparedness ahead of St Peter By-Election

Expected to be held on January 14, 2025, this by-election was occasioned by the untimely demise of MP Asot Michael.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has expressed concerns on UPP’s unpreparedness for the St Peter by-election saying there has been disorganization within the opposition party.

Expected to be held on January 14, 2025, this by-election was occasioned due to the untimely demise of MP Asot Michael.

During a broadcast the other day, PM Browne accused the UPP of failing to settle on a candidate with just one month to go to the polls.

He claimed that internal strife has prolonged it with stories of a candidate demanding an extra financial bonus of up to $100,000.

Browne also produced a conversation with Tevaughn “Peter Redz” Harriette, the UPP’s ex-candidate to the St. Peter seat.

Apparently, as quoted by the Prime Minister, Harriette even cursed the party saying that “He’s finished with them.”

PM Browne further stated that following the withdrawal of Harriette, the UPP is in disarray and the remaining possible contender are probably said to be uncertain as to whether they will contest or not. He labelled the situation as unparalleled in historical context.

“As far as I know there is no election that is conducted whereby a party does not have a candidate in place once an election is called,” PM Browne said.

On the other hand, the UPP produced George Wehner as their candidate, stressing on his absolute loyalty to the Party, and experience as the Party’s Mobilization Officer.

Nevertheless, relying on PM Browne’s criticisms makes one question the internal solidity of the party as they step into the campaign.

Having set the bar for the Nomination Day on December 31, 2024, the cross is now on the UPP to demonstrate its readiness for the much-anticipated by-election, that is expected to be heavily competitive.