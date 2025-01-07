Antigua and Barbuda to increase minimum wage as PM Browne’s Govt prioritizes workers’ welfare

The wage increase was last put in effect from Jan 1, 2023 when it was raised from EC$8.20 to EC$9.00 per hour.

St John’s: Prime Minister Gaston Browne released statements informing plans for another increase in the minimum wages of employees. This move has been done to reinforce the government’s commitment to improve worker’s livelihoods.

The wage rise would be the third time since the PM Browne led administration has come into power. In 2024, there was an increase in GDP of Antigua and Barbuda leading to a growth up to 6 percent. The wage increase was last put in effect from Jan 1, 2023 when it was raised from EC$8.20 to EC$9.00 per hour. “Very shortly, we will be increasing the minimum wage again”, the Prime Minister said, highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance the living standards of workers. Prime Minister Browne emphasized that the decision of his government to approve the wage increase bill is part of a broader strategy to ensure that workers benefit from the economic progress of the East Caribbean nation.

PM Gaston Browne on Public Sector Wage Increase and New Salary Negotiations

In addition to raising the minimum salary, the public sector workers are also expected to be getting an increase in their salary and this can take place at the start of the new year, that is early 2025.

“The public sector has never had to strike or agitate to get an increase in salaries. We have negotiated with them and have given them routine increases. In fact we are organizing negotiations to give them another increment and wage rise that we hopefully can pay by next year”, Browne said.

Talking about the salary increments and wage increase of public sector and government employees “I am not giving firm commitment but what I am signaling to the public servants is that you don't have to fight us to get an increase in pay. As we develop, we will increase your pay. I mean we want to share equities with the public sector employees.”

Private Sector Employees to be given bonuses and increments by business owners

The PM also asked the private sector to step up, calling upon established businesses to reward their employees so that the economy continues to thrive. He stated, “On any day, the most significant asset we have is the humans working in the public and private sector of the country and they must get a share of the equitable gains of the country.” Thus any personnel who is working and getting a minimum wage or anyone waiting for public sector pay ways is about to get his/her fair share of increase in pay now that the PM has ensured that no one is left behind.