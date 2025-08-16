Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew meets with NEMA Officials to review Hurricane Erin preparations

NEMA officials updated the Prime Minister on current forecasts and coordinated emergency response efforts.

16th of August 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Terrance Drew held a meeting with the leaders of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday August 15. At the meeting, they went over reports of the weather system that was once known as Tropical Storm Erin, which has since strengthened to become the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

NEMA officials briefed the Prime Minister on the present forecasts, preparation strategies, and which emergency response agencies are working in close collaboration with them. As of now, no watches or warnings have been issued for the Federation, as the government is keeping a close eye on the storm’s progress and is prepared to respond if conditions change.

Further, Prime Minister Drew has put out a call to the people of St Kitts and Nevis to be alert. This includes obtaining information from government sources only and to take action to protect themselves and their property during the hurricane season.

“Preparedness is key. We encourage everyone to pay close attention to reliable updates from NEMA, secure your homes and businesses where necessary, and ensure you have essential supplies on hand,” noted PM Drew.

The government authorities continuously remind the public  there are no guarantees that conditions will remain favorable, making early preparation the strongest safeguard. Also, they are advising people to monitor NEMA’s official social media pages and local news stations for further directives.

Safety Protocols for 2025’s Hurricane Season

  • Follow official information channels only
  • Stock up on basic supplies for your emergency kit
  • Have an evacuation plan in place
  • Make sure to keep phones and power banks fully charged
  • During storms stay home and keep kids away from windows and glass doors
  • Secure windows and doors
  • Remove at risk tree branches 
  • Put away loose outdoor items
  • Ensure roofs are properly fastened
  • Park vehicles in safe locations
  • Keep vital documents in watertight containers
Ana Allen

