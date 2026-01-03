Jamaica: Four-year-old killed in police gunfire during New Year celebrations in St James

Jamaica: A four-year old child died early Thursday morning, January 1, 2026, in the Brown’s Lane of Granville, St James. The child was shot in a crossfire between the police and unknown armed gunmen. It took place shortly after midnight when police responded to reports of illegal gun salutes. Two gunmen were also killed during the firing.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), a joint police and military task force were sent to the area after they received information and reports of explosions and gunfire related to illegal New Year celebrations. Several warnings were given to the public against gun salutes which were ignored by the gunmen.

The police shared that a group of people gathered in the community and were allegedly in possession of illegal firearms. When security forces arrived at the scene, the gunmen opened fire at them. The police said they took cover and returned fire. Once the situation was brought back under control, two men were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Authorities also seized a large caliber rifle during the operation.

During the incident, a 4-year old child was injured and sent to hospital, where she died while receiving medical treatment. A 68-year old woman was also injured and hospitalized. The Jamaica Constabulary Force expressed sorrow for the death of the child and extended their sympathies to the family during a press briefing. They said that they are worried for all civilians who were caught in the crossfire.

Police said that investigations remain ongoing, while they continue to verify the names of the 2 deceased gunmen. The JCF advised the public that celebratory gun salutes are illegal and dangerous.