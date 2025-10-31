St Kitts and Nevis National Assembly to debate key bills on Environmental Management and Architectural Regulation

Senator Dr Joyelle Clarke will present the National Conservation and Environmental Management Bill, 2024, for its second reading in the National Assembly.

31st of October 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: The National Assembly will meet at the National Assembly Chambers in Government Headquarters, Basseterre on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 10:00 am. During the meeting, the Government will push forward with its good governance and legislative agenda with debate of two important Bills. 

Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, Senator Dr Joyelle Clarke, will present the National Conservation and Environmental Management Bill, 2024 for the second reading. The Bill had its first reading in the Assembly on June 14, 2024. It focuses on protecting natural resources and to promote sustainable development.

This Bill was last updated in 1987 and guides the operations in the Department of Environment. It ensures smooth administrative works and distributes responsibilities to manage the environment, preserve biological diversity and natural resources, while also promoting sustainable development of the twin island Federation.

Dr Clarke will also present the second reading of the Architects Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which had its 1st reading on February 22, 2024. This Bill aims to strengthen the regulation of architectural practices in the Federation. It ensures representation on the Board from Nevis- based architects, experienced practitioners without formal qualifications, and mandates that the non-architect member is an attorney-at-law.

Friday’s sitting will be broadcasted live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and on other participant stations. Locals can also watch it on TV on Channel 5 in St Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be live streamed on www.zizonline.com. For more information on these Bills, citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can access them on the official government website, www.sknis.gov.kn soon after they are available.

Ana Allen

