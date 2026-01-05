CARICOM Leaders voice concern over US Military action in Venezuela

Caribbean: The leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) expressed concern following recent US military action in Venezuela. The Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community held an emergency meeting on Saturday, January 3, 2026, to discuss the situation and its impact on the region.

Representatives from Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia were present at the meeting. The Bureau met amid growing concern as the situation in Venezuela caused growing concerns over regional security, economic stability, and travel disruptions.

In an official press statement released after the meeting, CARICOM reasserted its strong support for international law and the multilateral cooperation as presented in the United Nations Charter. It also emphasized the importance of respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and protection of human dignity.

According to the statement, “The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is firmly committed to the fundamental principles of international law and multilateralism enshrined in the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and respect for human dignity. The Region reiterates its call for peaceful dialogue through diplomatic channels to ensure Venezuela’s stability, good governance, democracy and prosperity for the people of Venezuela.”

CARICOM highlighted the need for the crisis in Venezuela to be resolved through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy. The Bureau said that sustainable stability can only be achieved through cooperation, good governance, democratic principles, and inclusive political processes that benefit the Venezuelan people.

The regional group also stated that steps are being taken to ensure public safety and national security to ease the concerns of Caribbean citizens. They further noted, “The Bureau will continue to monitor the multifaceted impact of this evolving situation and the implications for economic activity within the Community, particularly air travel.”

The press release followed reports that the US military operation resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. It was also stated that they were transported from Venezuela to the United States to face multiple federal charges against them.