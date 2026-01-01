PM Dr Terrance Drew assumes Chairmanship of CARICOM with focus on regional unity

Prime Minister Drew reflected on CARICOM’s founding principles, emphasizing the importance of regional integration, economic cooperation, and shared challenges.

1st of January 2026

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has officially assumed the responsibility as the new Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on January 1, 2026. He started his role with a message of gratitude, accountability and firm dedication to local service. “I assume the role of Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CARICOM with optimism and a deep dedication to the ideals of our regional integration movement,” said PM Drew.

He also shared his New Year’s message, extending warm wishes to all the citizens and residents of CARICOM. “From our islands and coastal states to our diaspora around the world, we welcome this new chapter with gratitude for how far we have come, and renewed hope for all that lies ahead,” noted PM Drew.

He also appreciated the outgoing Chairman, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica for the steady leadership during tough times for the Caribbean region. The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also thanked other CARICOM Heads of Government, the Secretariat, and the people of the region for their unity. He noted that CARICOM has strengthened due to their cooperation and shared commitment.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew reflected on the foundations of CARICOM which came into existence in 1973 through the Treaty of Chaguaramas. He said the founders realized the challenges that small states would face in this changing world. CARICOM was established to promote economic integration, a shared foreign policy, and functional cooperation. 

He highlighted the importance of regional integration. Trade within the Caribbean has increased, which created more opportunities to expand local businesses. The movement of skills has allowed people to use their talent and contribute across borders. 

The Prime Minister also addressed key regional challenges. He highlighted CARICOM’s continuous advocacy for reparatory justice. “The Region’s advocacy for reparatory justice will therefore continue through the work of the CARICOM Reparations Commission and the tenets of the CARICOM Ten Point Plan for Reparatory Justice,” he added.

Looking forward, Prime Minister Drew said that St Kitts and Nevis will host the 50th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government on February 27, 2026. He urged the regional leaders to actively participate in prioritizing the welfare of the people and the region.

CARICOM is and will continue to be a declaration of who we are and who we choose to be. Together, we will strengthen it. Together, we will protect it. Together, we will secure the future of our Caribbean civilization,” said PM Drew, as he concluded his New Year’s message.

