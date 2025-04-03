St. Kitts and Nevis announces 22-member squad for CARIFTA 2025

The St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association has announced a 22-member squad, selected to represent the Federation at the 52nd edition of the CARIFTA Games 2025. Tournament scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from 19th to 21st April, 2025 is a great platform which is renowned for showcasing the best track and field talent.

Sharing the list of athletes, selected to represent St. Kitts and Nevis, the Association expressed excitement and commended them for their unwavering hard work and commitment. The Association further encouraged all those athletes to remain focused and give their best efforts during their participation at the CARIFTA 2025.

The President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Athletic Association, Delaney also shed light on the participation of 22 athletes at the CARIFTA 2025. He added that the selection of all these athletes reflects the unwavering hard work, resilience and passion for the sport. He also encouraged all those athletes to continuing to push their limits, and extended their support to all the participants.

The President said that all these participants need to know that the entire Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis stands behind them.

22-athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at CARIFTA 2025

· Kezia Phillip - Gingerland Secondary School (GSS)

· De’cheynelle Thomas - Saddlers Secondary School (SSS)

· Ta-Junique Huggins - Basseterre High School (BHS)

· Kalijah Caines - Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

· J’Zhavier Amory - Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC)

· Jasono Henderson - Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

· Kaiem Liburd - Verchilds High School (VHS)

· Kymarni Newton - Charlestown Secondary School (CSS)

· Abijah Nemdhari - Charlestown Secondary School (CSS)

· Israel Seaton - Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

· Jaeden Paul - Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

· Josiah Matthew - Charlestown Secondary School (CSS)

· Najeeb Kelly - Charlestown Secondary School (CSS)

· Stephan Balson

· Jermahd Huggins- Etonics Track and Field Club

· Tejuan Webbe - Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

· Yudel Wisdom - Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC)

· Jaylen Bennett – Phillips Exeter Academy

· Jaheem Clarke - Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

· Akanye Samuel-Francis - Basseterre High School (BHS)

· Keyonjay Richards - Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS)

· Kialan Morton - Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC)

All these athletes will compete in various track and field events across various disciplines, showcasing their skills in sprints, middle-distance races, jumps, throws, and relays. As per the information shared by Athletic Association, the team members are rigorously training under the guidance of dedicated coaches and mentors, ensuring they are well-prepared for the intense competition ahead.

CARIFTA Games 2025

The 2025 edition of CARIFTA Games has been scheduled to held in Trinidad and Tobago from 19th to 21st April, 2025. The competition is known for bringing athletic talent together, providing them a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform.

The CARIFTA Games is an annual athletic event which was founded by the Caribbean Free Trade Association. This tournament provides athletes a great chance to competing against some of the Caribbean’s elite athletes while flying the nation’s flag higher on stage.