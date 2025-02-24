CARIFTA Games 2025: Kaiem Liburd and DeCheynelle Thomas from St Kitts and Nevis qualify for Trinidad and Tobago event

CARIFTA Games in Trinidad and Tobago will be held from April 19th to 21st, 2025, for which Kaiem Liburd and DeCheynelle Thomas from St Kitts and Nevis have qualified.

24th of February 2025

Kaiem Liburd and DeCheynelle Thomas from St. Kitts and Nevis have been qualified for the upcoming CARIFTA Games, scheduled to held in Trinidad and Tobago from 19th to 21st April, 2025. Both the athletes have earned their qualification after an impressive performance at the Ginseng Up Classic meet. 

As per the details, the middle-distance runner clocked the time of around 2:05.83 seconds to qualify for the CARIFTA Games in the 800m race. Meanwhile, DeCheynelle Thomas achieved a new record in the 400m category as she clocked the time of 55.53 seconds to qualify her for the upcoming CARIFTA Games. 

Both these athletes are also a part of the Fast Twitch Track Club, with Kaiem Liburd representing the Verchilds High School and DeCheynelle Thomas, representing the Basseterre High School. This selection marks a significant moment for the club, the respective schools, St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association and the entire Federation. 

St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association congratulates athletes

The St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association extended congratulations to both the athletes for their qualification at the CARIFTA 2025. They noted that this qualification is a testament to the unwavering hard work and determination of both the athletes. The Association expressed pride on the qualification of both the athletes and added that they are looking forward to see these athletes create magic on the international platform. 

The Association also referred both these athletes, ‘the future of the nation’ and said that the sports sector is on fruitful hands. They mentioned about the qualification and said that it will play a huge role in inspiring young athletes to chase their dreams and representing the nation on the international stage. 

CARIFTA Games 2025 

The 2025 edition of CARIFTA Games scheduled to held in Trinidad, is a great platform for the athletes of the Caribbean region to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The CARIFTA Games is an annual athletic event which was founded by the Caribbean Free Trade Association. This competition will bring athletic talent from all over the region, competing in several competitions including, track and field, middle distance track competitions, spring races, hurdle races as well as many jumping, throwing and relay events.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Saint Lucia Female team shines at 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest

Saint Lucia Female team shines at 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest

1st of October 2024

Old Road Fisheries reopen in St Kitts and Nevis, enjoy taste of fresh fish, credits to Facebook

Old Road Fisheries reopen in St Kitts and Nevis, enjoy taste of fresh fish

5th of March 2024

Winair sets return to Nevis, shares schedule, credits to Facebook

WINAIR announces return to Nevis, shares flight schedule

1st of March 2024

Weather update: January 5, 2024.

TTMS shares breezy weather with moderate showers for T&T, Lesser Antilles

5th of January 2024

West Indies secures victory over England by ten runs. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

West Indies secures victory over England by ten runs

16th of December 2023

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS shares heart-warming life story of little pups || Picture Courtesy: HelpAWS (Facebook)

Saint Lucia: HelpAWS shares heart-warming life story of little pups

20th of April 2023

Crime in Jamaica: Gunmen shot dead two men in Islington

22nd of November 2021

CARICOM Leaders gave 'New Year' wishes to citizens

Dominica Prime Minister plans a strategy to fights back the impacts of COVID-19

23rd of December 2020