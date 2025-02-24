CARIFTA Games 2025: Kaiem Liburd and DeCheynelle Thomas from St Kitts and Nevis qualify for Trinidad and Tobago event

CARIFTA Games in Trinidad and Tobago will be held from April 19th to 21st, 2025, for which Kaiem Liburd and DeCheynelle Thomas from St Kitts and Nevis have qualified.

Kaiem Liburd and DeCheynelle Thomas from St. Kitts and Nevis have been qualified for the upcoming CARIFTA Games, scheduled to held in Trinidad and Tobago from 19th to 21st April, 2025. Both the athletes have earned their qualification after an impressive performance at the Ginseng Up Classic meet.

As per the details, the middle-distance runner clocked the time of around 2:05.83 seconds to qualify for the CARIFTA Games in the 800m race. Meanwhile, DeCheynelle Thomas achieved a new record in the 400m category as she clocked the time of 55.53 seconds to qualify her for the upcoming CARIFTA Games.

Both these athletes are also a part of the Fast Twitch Track Club, with Kaiem Liburd representing the Verchilds High School and DeCheynelle Thomas, representing the Basseterre High School. This selection marks a significant moment for the club, the respective schools, St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association and the entire Federation.

St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association congratulates athletes

The St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association extended congratulations to both the athletes for their qualification at the CARIFTA 2025. They noted that this qualification is a testament to the unwavering hard work and determination of both the athletes. The Association expressed pride on the qualification of both the athletes and added that they are looking forward to see these athletes create magic on the international platform.

The Association also referred both these athletes, ‘the future of the nation’ and said that the sports sector is on fruitful hands. They mentioned about the qualification and said that it will play a huge role in inspiring young athletes to chase their dreams and representing the nation on the international stage.

CARIFTA Games 2025

The 2025 edition of CARIFTA Games scheduled to held in Trinidad, is a great platform for the athletes of the Caribbean region to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The CARIFTA Games is an annual athletic event which was founded by the Caribbean Free Trade Association. This competition will bring athletic talent from all over the region, competing in several competitions including, track and field, middle distance track competitions, spring races, hurdle races as well as many jumping, throwing and relay events.