PM Terrance Drew leads productive discussions with global leaders at CARICOM Summit

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew exchanged significant dialogues with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir. This bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Prime Minister extended gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their continuous support in funding crucial development projects of St. Kitts and Nevis. He highlighted about the projects including, energy sector, electricity infrastructure and geothermal energy advancement. He added that all these projects have impacted positively towards the growth and development of the Federation.

PM Drew also mentioned about the significant investment by Saudi Arabia and said that this support will play a huge role in promoting sustainable practices in St. Kitts and Nevis. He added that such meetings play a significant role in strengthening the relations between both the nations and leading them towards growth and development.

PM Drew meeting with President of the African Export Import Bank – Afreximbank

The Prime Minister also met the President of the African Export Import Bank – Afreximbank, Dr. Benedict Okechukwu Oramah and extended him best wishes for his upcoming retirement. The leader of the Federation conducted healthy discussions with him and reiterated his commitment to enhance and strengthen relations between Africa and the Caribbean.

PM Drew expressed excitement on the collaboration and said that they are looking forward to his successor continuing the bank’s great work in the Caribbean.

“It was a pleasure to meet once again with Dr. Benedict Okechukwu Oramah, President of the African Export Import Bank - Afreximbank, who continues to pledge unwavering support for reconnecting Africa with the diaspora and investing in the Caribbean.”

Dr. Terrance Drew interacted with St. Kitts and Nevis students in Barbados

PM Terrance Drew also interacted with the nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis, studying at the University of the West Indies (UWI). The leader of the nation encouraged all the students to not only focus on their academic performance and personal growth but also in promoting their regional connections.

PM Drew reiterated his commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to invest in their youth. He added that they are making significant efforts in order to support the next generation of leaders from St. Kitts and Nevis. He added that education is free up to college, and they are committed to covering all the economic costs for all students, regardless of their field of study.

The leader also focussed on the Graduate Finance Project and said that it will play a huge role in making the education more accessible for students by reducing loan interest to 5% with a grace period. He added that such projects implemented by them are a testament to their commitment and dedication to make St. Kitts and Nevis, a Sustainable Island State.