48th CARICOM Meeting: PM Dr Terrance Drew discusses economic policy, climate action and food security in Barbados

This meeting was held under the theme, “Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth, and Sustainable Development."

22nd of February 2025

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew attended the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CARICOM: Caribbean Community in Barbados. The leader of the nation aimed at conducting significant discussions on various issues, including, economic policy, climate action, food security, and crime. 

This meeting scheduled to held under the theme, “Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth, and Sustainable Development” took place from 19th to 21st February, 2025. It is a great platform for all the leaders to engage in crucial discussions, ensuring the national priorities align with the broader CARICOM agenda. 

Main topics covered by Prime Minister at CARICOM Heads Conference 

PM Terrance Drew shed light on the meeting and aimed at conducting discussions on five key areas of focus for his government and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. The five topics that will be highlighted by the Government include, Health and Human Development, Security, Energy, the Global Sustainable Islands Summit, and the ’25 by 2025’ initiative.

The Prime Minister described all these topics as the major priority for the country which highlights their unwavering commitment and dedication to securing long-term economic stability, strengthening national and regional security.  

PM Terrance Drew emphasised on the healthcare and human development and described it as an essential component of national progress. The leader of the nation focussed on enhancing healthcare systems, improving the access to quality medical services and strengthening the ability of the region to respond to emerging health threats. 

He also emphasised on prioritizing security across CARICOM states and said that they are committed to modernize national security infrastructure, aiming to promote public safety and stability in the Federation. 

The Prime Minister also called energy security and sustainability, a ‘crucial pillar’ of economic development. His discussions will revolve around reducing reliance on fossil fuels, attracting investment in green technology, aiming to ensure that Small Island Developing States lead in a climate-friendly manner.  The leader of the nation also aimed at addressing all the vulnerabilities of small island states in the face of climate change. 

His discussions will be conducted on the topics including, rising sea levels, unpredictable weather patterns, and economic vulnerabilities which are placing Caribbean nations at risk. Along with that, the Prime Minister also prioritized the agriculture sector, and said that he will exchange significant dialogues on the 25 by 2025 initiative taken by them, aiming to reduce the region’s food import bill by 25 percent. He added that they are committed to enhance food sustainability, supporting self-sufficiency. 

Ana Allen

