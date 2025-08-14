St Kitts and Nevis strengthens diplomatic ties with Oman, signs joint statement to expand international cooperation

The ceremony took place at Oman’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

St Kitts and Nevis: In an effort to expand its diplomatic network with the establishment of bilateral ties with the Sultanate of Oman, the government of St Kitts and Nevis signed a joint statement on Tuesday, August 12, marking another step in their strategy to grow its network of international relationships and open new fields for cooperation.

The statement was signed in New York by Ambassador Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative of St Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations and Ambassador Omar Alkathiri, who is the Permanent Representative of Oman to the United Nations. The ceremony was hosted at Oman’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

At the behest of the Government of St Kitts and Nevis, Ambassador Williams conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and Foreign Minister Dr Denzil Douglas. She reaffirmed the commitment of the Federation to develop strong and mutually profitable relationships with Oman and highlighted the potential for greater engagement in trade, tourism, culture and education.

Prime Minister Drew reported that the agreement is a display of St Kitts and Nevis’s proactiveness in foreign affairs.

“This latest effort by the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN represents the strategic foresight of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and indeed the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to carve out friendly relations amid non-traditional partners. We hope that overtime through culture, tourism and investment, the St. Kitts and Nevis-Oman relationship will redound to all nationals in particular students, engineers, and innovators who view the middle east as a new frontier for our diplomatic and development policy,” he further noted.

Also, Foreign Minister Douglas said that building ties with Oman is a part of their overreaching diplomatic plan.

He added, “The Gulf Cooperation Council remains one of the brightest spots in the global economy according to the International Monetary Fund. The GCC is a model for resilience and as we pursue strategic partnerships for enhanced trade, investment and economic development we are proud to renew our commitment to the GCC by signing diplomatic relations with the Sultanate of Oman.”

Notably, the newly established diplomatic relations with Oman are expected to make way for greater dialogue and cooperation which will position St Kitts and Nevis as a key player on the global stage.