St Kitts and Nevis passes special Sustainability Zone Bill to boost green investment and economic resilience

This new law initiates the creation of Special Sustainability Zones—designated areas where developers must adhere to strict sustainability, climate resilience, and infrastructure standards.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has confirmed the passing of the Special Sustainability Zone Authorisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which will take St Kitts and Nevis another step forward in increasing opportunities in building a sustainable, diversified and resilient transformative economy. The bill, passed Monday August 11th, 2025 seeks to establish a framework to promote responsible foreign investment and protect the Federation's environment and sovereignty.

This new law sets into action the development of Special Sustainability Zones, which are designated regions or spaces where developers commit to follow strict sustainability, climate resilience, and infrastructure standards. Moreover, the government will also ensure clear regulations, investor certainty, and strong democratic oversight.

“Our government is pursuing a balanced diversification plan: modernize tourism; scale renewable energy and water security; grow agribusiness; expand health, education, and professional services; and enable technology and green manufacturing,” noted PM Drew.

Notably, this legislation is the first one in the nation’s history to formally integrate the seven pillars of the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA) into law, which includes:-

Food Security

Water Security

Social Protection

Sustainable Industry

Circular Economy

Sustainable Settlements

Energy Transition

Each approved Zone will present and implement plans to address multiple pillars at the same time. The Prime Minister also reported that the Bill will provide the investors what they need in terms of speed and legal clarity while also prioritizing national interests.

“They also value communities where talent wants to live—safe, clean, modern, and connected to nature. This Bill signals to the world that St Kitts and Nevis is open for business, on our terms, for our people.”

Minister Denzil Douglas supports Special Sustainability Zone Authorisation Bill

Senior Minister, who also serves as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Economic Development and Investment, Dr Denzil Douglas acknowledged that the Special Sustainability Zone Authorisation Bill, 2025, is a very important step in securing the twin island nation’s economic future.

Minister Douglas said, “It is going to be important, therefore, that as we set sail for a new course, new direction, we want to make sure that we are facilitated in every way to achieve success.”

The Minister of Economic Development and Investment also highlighted the nation’s past in terms of economic shifts, including development from sugar to manufacturing to tourism. He said that this new framework will help develop key sectors like agriculture, hospitality and tourism, renewable energy, ICT, and other growing industries.

Deputy Prime Minister hails economic diversification

Deputy Prime Minister and St Christopher One Representative, Dr Geoffrey Hanley, also put forward his support for the passage of the Special Sustainability Zone Authorisation Bill, 2025, which he noted has the potential to attract sustainable, high-quality investment to promote responsible development and create new job opportunities.

He said, “It also is an indication, Madam Speaker, that we are saying to the world that we are open for business and the government, of course, is using and looking for any opportunity for new investment to drive growth and economic expansion.”